Twitter Is Adding a New Camera Feature to Its Mobile Apps

is taking some cues from competitors like Instagram and Snapchat: The company is adding a dedicated camera feature to its mobile apps, making it easier for its users to share photos, videos and live streams.

The company announced the new feature with a tweet, showing off its functionality with a short video:

See it? Tweet it! Our updated camera is just a swipe away, so you get the shot fast. Rolling out to all of you over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/moOEFO2nQq — (@Twitter) March 13, 2019

The new camera features a single capture button. Tapping it takes a photo, pressing it starts a video recording of up to 2 minutes. The feature also offers an option to switch to a phone’s front-facing camera, as well as start a Periscope live stream. There are no filters of any kind, at least not for now.

Photos and video footage captured this way is being shared via the Twitter feed. This also means that Twitter isn’t jumping on the Stories bandwagon, unlike virtually all of its competitors. Twitter previously tried to establish Moments as a more visual way to curate tweets, but largely failed to gain traction with those efforts.

Twitter said Wednesday that it would bring the new feature to all of its mobile users on iOS and Android in the coming days.