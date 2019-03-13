×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Twitter Is Adding a New Camera Feature to Its Mobile Apps

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twitter
CREDIT: ThomasDeco / Shutterstock

Twitter is taking some cues from competitors like Instagram and Snapchat: The company is adding a dedicated camera feature to its mobile apps, making it easier for its users to share photos, videos and live streams.

The company announced the new feature with a tweet, showing off its functionality with a short video:

The new camera features a single capture button. Tapping it takes a photo, pressing it starts a video recording of up to 2 minutes. The feature also offers an option to switch to a phone’s front-facing camera, as well as start a Periscope live stream. There are no filters of any kind, at least not for now.

Photos and video footage captured this way is being shared via the Twitter feed. This also means that Twitter isn’t jumping on the Stories bandwagon, unlike virtually all of its competitors. Twitter previously tried to establish Moments as a more visual way to curate tweets, but largely failed to gain traction with those efforts.

Twitter said Wednesday that it would bring the new feature to all of its mobile users on iOS and Android in the coming days.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Digital

  • Twitter

    Twitter Is Adding a New Camera Feature to Its Mobile Apps

    Twitter is taking some cues from competitors like Instagram and Snapchat: The company is adding a dedicated camera feature to its mobile apps, making it easier for its users to share photos, videos and live streams. The company announced the new feature with a tweet, showing off its functionality with a short video: See it? [...]

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman Launches Her First Online Acting Course

    Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman, star of films including “Black Swan” and “Jackie,” is launching her first-ever online class. In the class, priced at $90 for unlimited access, the self-taught thesp will share insights and experiences over a 25-plus year career including case studies on her most notable roles. Portman’s class is available exclusively through online-education [...]

  • Wattpad Teams up With Times Bridge

    Wattpad Teams up With Times Bridge for India Expansion

    Indian media investor, Times Bridge has made a strategic investment into Canadian online entertainment group Wattpad. The two companies conceive of the move as expanding Wattpad’s position in India. Times Bridge is the investment arm of India’s The Times Group and has previously taken investment positions in Uber, Airbnb, Coursera, Houzz, MUBI and Smule. It [...]

  • Jade Raymond Named New VP of

    Jade Raymond Named Vice President of Google

    Games industry veteran Jade Raymond has been named a vice president of Google. Raymond announced the news over Twitter today. “I’m excited to finally be able to share that I have joined Google as VP!” wrote Raymond. She didn’t clarify what her role would be as one of the company’s vice presidents. Raymond got her [...]

  • Nancy Dubuc

    Vice May Be Looking to Raise Another $200 Million (Report)

    Vice Media is looking to raise a new $200 million in funding, according to a report from the Information. The news comes just weeks after Vice laid off around 250 staffers. Vice didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The company is looking to raise the new funding as it is working toward profitability, [...]

  • David Israelite

    NMPA Issues Fiery, Point-by-Point Response to Spotify’s Royalty Appeal

    Spotify, Google, Pandora and Amazon have received fierce criticism from the songwriting and music-publishing communities after the announcement last week that the companies are teaming up to appeal a controversial ruling by the U.S. Copyright Royalty Board that, if it goes through, would increase payouts to songwriters by 44%. While Spotify is just one of the four [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad