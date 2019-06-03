Twitter Buys Artificial-Intelligence Startup to Help Fight Spam, Fake News and Other Abuse

, as part of ongoing efforts to improve the “health” of discussions on the platform, announced that it has acquired U.K.-based artificial-intelligence startup Fabula AI.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. The initial focus for Fabula as part of “will be to improve the health of the conversation, with expanding applications to stop spam and abuse and other strategic priorities in the future,” according to Twitter chief technology officer Parag Agrawal, who announced the acquisition in a blog post Monday.

Fabula has developed the ability to analyze “very large and complex data sets” to detect network manipulation and can identify patterns that other machine-learning techniques can’t, according to Agrawal. The startup has developed a “truth-risk scoring platform” to identify misinformation, based on data from sources including Snopes and Politifact.

Twitter, in addition to improving detection of spam and other violations of its policies, plans to use Fabula’s technology to enhance its products, including the timeline, recommendations, the explore tab, as well as the process for how users sign up for the service.

Spam and bogus accounts continue to be a big problem for the social platform. According to Twitter’s estimates, in the first quarter of 2019, fake and/or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its active user base.

Fabula’s team will join the Twitter Cortex machine-learning team. Twitter said it has created a research group led by Sandeep Pandey, head of machine learning/AI engineering, to focus on areas such as natural-language processing, reinforcement learning, ML ethics, recommendation systems, and graph deep learning.

Fabula is led Michael Bronstein, chief technologist, and chief technologist Federico Monti, who began collaborating together while at Switzerland’s University of Lugano. Bronstein is currently the chair in machine learning and pattern recognition at London’s Imperial College, and will remain in that position while leading graph deep learning research at Twitter.

Twitter in the past has acquired other AI startups, including Madbits in 2014, Whetlab in 2015 and Magic Pony in 2016.