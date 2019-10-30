Twitter Will Ban All Political Advertising

CEO Jack Dorsey announced that the social service will no longer sell political advertising — an issue that has ensnared Facebook in recent weeks.

“We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought,” Dorsey wrote in a tweet Wednesday.

We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons…🧵 — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

Dorsey, in an 11-tweet thread on his company’s service, said the prohibition on political advertising — including candidate ads and issues ads — will go into effect Nov. 22. There will be a few exceptions, he added, including that Twitter will still accept ads in support of voter registration.

Twitter’s stock was down 2% in after-hours trading after Dorsey’s announcement.

The move by Twitter comes amid the position taken by Facebook, which has defended its decision to not ban political ads that include false claims. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has couched the policy in the context of the company’s commitment to protecting free speech. Meanwhile, Facebook unveiled a series of new steps aimed at preventing interference by bad actors in elections, including more prominently labeling content rated false (or partly false) by third-party fact-checkers and also banning ads that suggest voting is useless or that urge people not to vote.

Coincidentally or not, Dorsey posted the announcement about Twitter’s decision to end political ads just as Facebook was reporting its third-quarter 2019 earnings.

“This isn’t about free expression,” Dorsey wrote. “This is about paying for reach. And paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today’s democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle. It’s worth stepping back in order to address.”

Dorsey appeared to subtweet Facebook’s position on political advertising, writing in one post, “[I]t‘s not credible for us to say: ‘We’re working hard to stop people from gaming our systems to spread misleading info, buuut if someone pays us to target and force people to see their political ad…well…they can say whatever they want!'”

Facebook’s policy of running political ads has been blasted by a group of its own employees, as well as politcos including former VP Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The issue came to the fore after Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign placed Facebook ads that falsely stated that Biden coerced Ukrainian officials into halting a corruption probe into his son, Hunter.