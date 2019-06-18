Twitch Hires Sarah Iooss, Former Mic and Viacom Exec, as Head of North America Sales

Twitch has tapped Sarah Iooss, most recently EVP of revenue at millennial-news startup Mic, to lead the advertising sales team in North America for the Amazon-owned live-streaming video platform focused on video gaming.

Iooos will be based in New York, reporting to chief revenue officer Walker Jacobs, who joined Twitch last fall after serving as Fandom’s COO.

Iooss exits Mic about six months after Bustle Digital Group’s acquisition of Mic, the struggling that laid off nearly all of its editorial staff. Last month, Vice Media hired former Mic publisher Cory Haik as its chief digital officer.

Other recent high-level executive hires at Twitch include former Gap exec Sudarshana Rangachary as chief human resources officer and CFO Michelle Weaver, formerly chief financial officer of Hired. Sara Clemens, previously with Pandora, LinkedIn and Microsoft, was named Twitch’s chief operating officer in January 2018.

Iooss came to Mic a little less than two years ago, after working at Viacom for over 13 years. Most recently at Viacom, she was senior VP of business development, overseeing strategic partnerships across the company’s digital, mobile and data-driven marketing footprints, and had been SVP of digital ad sales for the music and entertainment groups.