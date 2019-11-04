Twitch Hires Ex-Nascar Exec Lou Garate as Head of Sponsorships Sales

Twitch is looking to broaden its esports and live entertainment biz with the hire of longtime Nascar executive Lou Garate.

Garate is joining the Amazon-owned streaming company as Twitch’s first global head of sponsorships sales. He will be based in Twitch’s New York office and focus on developing partnerships with live entertainment organizations, with an emphasis in the esports industry.

Most recently, Garate was senior VP of partnership marketing at Nascar, where he oversaw the racing org’s sponsorships with brands in consumer packaged goods, fuel, automotive and financial services. Prior to joining Nascar in 2007, he served as managing director at Ryan Partnership consulting on sports sponsorships for clients including Nestle Waters and Heineken. In addition, Garate has served in various sales and marketing roles at Loews Cineplex, Millsport, the NFL and Sports & Co.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Lou to Twitch,” Walker Jacobs, chief revenue officer of Twitch, said in a statement. “He brings more than 20 years of expertise developing and growing marketing partnerships with brands, and will play an integral role in strengthening Twitch’s position as the future of live entertainment and the home of esports.”