Amazon’s Twitch Responds to German Synagogue Shooter Live-Stream on the Platform: ‘We Are Shocked and Saddened’

A police officer stands guard at a crime scene near a synagogue after a shooting in Halle, Germany, 09 October 2019. According to the police, two people were killed in shootings in front of a synagogue and a Kebab shop in the Paulus district of Halle in the East German federal state of Saxony-Anhalt. Police stated a suspect is already under arrest.
An armed man live-streamed at least part of an attack near a German synagogue on Twitch, the game-focused video platform owned by Amazon, during which two people were shot and killed.

The assault Wednesday — on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish faith — occurred in the east German city of Halle. The attacker, outfitted with a head-mounted camera, unsuccessfully attempted to enter a synagogue in Halle before he killed two people and wounded two others nearby, according to officials. According to police, one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident. The alleged shooter and the victims have not yet been identified by authorities.

As heard in the Twitch video, which lasted about 35 minutes, the attacker uttered anti-Semitic slogans and used other hateful language, according to German media reports.

Twitch, in response, said it was “shocked and saddened” by the killings and said it pulled down video recorded by the attacker.

“Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against hateful conduct, and any act of violence is taken extremely seriously,” the company said in a statement on Twitter. “We worked with urgency to remove this content and will permanently suspend any accounts found to be posting or reposting content of this abhorrent act.”

The live-streamed shootings in Germany echoed the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, this past March, during which an assailant used Facebook Live to broadcast a 17-minute video. The Christchurch attack left 51 people dead.

