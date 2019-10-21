Twitch Recruits Zynga’s Doug Scott as Chief Marketing Officer

Doug Scott is leaving as game company Zynga’s marketing boss to become Twitch’s CMO.

Scott assumes the CMO role at Twitch after previous chief marketing officer Kate Jhaveri exited this summer to become the NBA’s top marketing exec.

News of Scott’s hire comes less than a month after Twitch launched a redesigned logo and site, along with its first brand-marketing campaign aimed at broadening its audience beyond gamers (tagline: You’re already one of us”).

Most recently, Scott led marketing globally for Zynga, a mobile and social gaming company, which he joined in 2016. Prior to that, he was CMO of music startup BandPage and VP of marketing and revenue at mobile game publisher DeNA. Earlier in his career, he worked for Electronic Arts. Scott also has served on the board for Matrixx Initiatives and as an adviser for YouTube Music.

“Doug has deep experience extending brands into new markets across games and entertainment industries, making him the ideal fit to lead Twitch’s marketing strategy,” Twitch COO Sara Clemens said. “As Twitch continues to grow, Doug will play an integral role in extending the brand beyond endemic audiences, supporting our incredible creators and expanding our presence in global markets.”

Among other recent Twitch hires, the Amazon-owned company earlier this year tapped Sarah Iooss, formerly with Mic, as head of North America sales; Dan Clancy, a former longtime Google exec, as EVP of creator and community experience; and Lenke Taylor, most recently head of HR at BuzzFeed, as chief people officer.

Launched in 2011, Twitch claims it averages over 15 million daily visitors with an average of about 1.3 million concurrent viewers tuning in to interactive broadcasts of gaming and esports as well as other streaming video content like anime, music and art.