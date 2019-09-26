×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon’s Twitch Puts on Fresh Coat of Paint, Launches First Brand-Marketing Campaign

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twitch logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Twitch

Twitch has tweaked its logo and added a brighter purple to the site’s color palette in a redesign — which is part of a broader brand-marketing effort by the Amazon-owned streaming service to tell people that Twitch is for more than just live-streamed gameplay.

The updates are relatively subtle, but they mark first refresh of the Twitch brand eight years after it launched, born out of early live-streaming platform Justin.tv. It was acquired by Amazon for $970 million in 2014.

“[W]e know there are a lot of people out in the world who don’t know about Twitch — or may know about Twitch but don’t think it’s for them… yet,” the company says in a blog post.

Twitch kicked off the new look ahead of TwitchCon 2019, being held Sept. 27-29 at the San Diego Convention Center. The new marketing campaign carries the tagline “You’re already one of us,” and encompasses online ads featuring a series of teaser videos from comedian-actor Eric Andre as well as billboards scattered across the U.S.

The updated logo, Twitch says, is “bigger and friendlier (and less text heavy).” The new logo features a block letterform, inspired by the retro game aesthetic, and the site’s new font, Roobert, is inspired by the retro Moog synthesizer. With the redesign, Twitch’s video player is now edge-to-edge across the screen, a change the company says provides a cleaner look and is easier to use.

In addition to the more “vibrant” purple, Twitch is introduced two dozen new colors named after iconic games and pop culture (e.g., Black Ops, Ice, DK, Pika Pika). The site also is giving creators a new tool called Creator Color that lets them set a specific color to express themselves and their brand.

Twitch’s emotes, however, are remaining entirely unchanged. “Our community gave these beloved characters meaning, and touching them up or trying to align them all under one illustration style really didn’t feel like the right move,” according to the company.

The company also “evolved” the look of its Glitch icon. “Any brand should worry about retaining some recognizability when updating, but, like, this is Glitch,” Twitch says. “It’s tattooed on people. We couldn’t change it too much.”

 

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Ari Emanuel WMG-IMG Endeavor

    Endeavor Lowers IPO Price Range to $26-$27, Reduces Volume of Shares for Sale

    Endeavor Group Holdings has lowered the target price range for its IPO and reduced the number of shares that will be available for sale to the public as of Friday. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday, Endeavor said its target IPO price would fall between $26 and $27 a share, down from $30 [...]

  • Brad Wilson - Disney Streaming Services

    Disney Hires LendingTree CMO Brad Wilson to Lead Disney Plus, ESPN Plus Performance Marketing

    With T-minus 47 days until Disney Plus launches on Nov. 12, Disney continues to build out its go-to-market team for the streaming service. Brad Wilson, former chief marketing officer of LendingTree, joined Disney Streaming Services as executive VP of performance marketing for Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Wilson reports to Michael Paull, president of Disney [...]

  • Producers Guild of America PGA

    Producers Guild of America Unveils PGA Innovation Award

    The Producers Guild of America has unveiled a new Innovation Award for the upcoming 31st annual Producers Guild Awards. The PGA announced Wednesday that its Innovation Award will be bestowed upon the production of a noteworthy, impactful new media program that significantly elevates the audience’s viewing experience. The award will honor exceptional distinctiveness, inventiveness and [...]

  • FandangoNow VR

    FandangoNow to Bring Video Rentals, Purchases to Oculus Go, Quest VR Headsets

    Fandango’s transactional video store FandangoNow is going live on Oculus virtual reality (VR) headsets: FandangoNow went live on Oculus Go and Quest VR headsets Wednesday in conjunction with Facebook’s Oculus Connect developer conference. FandangoNow is offering Oculus users access to over 90,000 movies and TV show episodes from all major studios on a transactional basis. [...]

  • Samuel L. Jackson Lends His Voice

    Samuel L. Jackson Lends His Voice to Amazon's Alexa

    Alexa, what’s that famous quote from “Snakes on a Plane”? Samuel L. Jackson inked a deal with Amazon to provide first celebrity voice option for Alexa, its cloud-based digital assistant. According to the ecommerce giant, it will add more celebrity guest voices for the platform starting in 2020. The Jackson “voice pack” for Alexa will [...]

  • Quest hand tracking

    Oculus Quest Gets Hand Tracking, Rift/PC Compatibility

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg used the company’s Oculus Connect developer conference in San Jose Wednesday to announce 2 major updates for the company’s Oculus Quest VR headset: The all-in-one device will support had tracking starting in 2020, Zuckerberg said. The company showed off the new feature in a video posted on social media: Introducing Hand [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad