Twitch App Goes Live on Apple TV

CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

Twitch is finally available on Apple TV: Amazon’s gamer-centric live streaming service has launched an official Apple TV app, Macrumors was first to report Monday morning. The app had been in testing since last month.

Viewers can browse the Twitch app on Apple TV by game, and also quickly jump into popular live streams. In addition to live footage, viewers can also access archived streams on demand. The app even offers viewers a way to participate in live chats, according to Macrumors.

Twitch has been available on mobile devices as well as game consoles for some time. The service also launched a Fire TV app, an app for Nvidia’s Shield Android TV streamer, and on Google Chromecast in recent years.

In the absence of an official Apple TV app, owners of Apple’s streaming device have in the past flocked to third-party apps to access Twitch. One of the more popular alternatives has been Twitchy, which celebrated 100,000 monthly active users this August.

  • apple-tv-4k

    Twitch App Goes Live on Apple TV

