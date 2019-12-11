Tubular Labs Adds Jamie Gutfreund, Greg Coleman to Board

Video-measurement firm Tubular Labs announced two additions to its board of directors: Jamie Gutfreund, ex-chief strategy officer of CAA and formerly Hasbro’s chief consumer experience officer, and Greg Coleman, former president of BuzzFeed.

Gutfreund and Coleman are not personally investing in Tubular Labs but will receive stock options in the privately held company. They join Tubular’s board members Rick Heitzmann, general partner at FirstMark Capital, and Hrach Simonian, general partner at Canaan Partners.

The San Francisco-based company also announced that it has opened a Singapore office, which will serve as the international headquarters for Tubular’s Asia-Pacific expansion, headed by Tubular APAC director Stephan Jenn.

The announcements come as Tubular Labs is continuing to push its its new audience attention metrics beta program, launched earlier this year as the Global Video Measurement Alliance (GVMA) initiative. The company is collaborating with media partners to develop standardized time-based views across platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, along with global de-duplicated reach, total watch time, average watch time per unique viewer, audience demographics and location, and special reporting features.

Partners participating in Tubular’s GVMA audience beta program include Viacom, Discovery, Ellen DeGeneres’ Ellen Digital Network, Corus Entertainment, Vice Media Group, BuzzFeed, Group Nine, Media Chain and Brut.

“Digital video has the largest, most engaged audiences of all time. Yet for publishers and brands, measuring these audiences is still an absolute black box,” Gutfreund said in a statement. “Tubular and the Global Video Measurement Alliance have the momentum and capabilities to unlock revenue and change the industry. I’m thrilled to be part of the solution. ”

Gutfreund, most recently as Hasbro, previously was CMO at Wunderman Thompson and Deep Focus. Prior to that, she served as chief strategy officer of CAA for four years, where she helped lead Intelligence Group, a consumer insight and youth-focused strategic research and consulting firm owned by CAA. Earlier in her career, she worked for companies including Expedia and Microsoft.

Coleman, currently executive-in-residence at venture-capital firm Lerer Hippeau, served as president of Lerer Hippeau-backed BuzzFeed from August 2014 until the end of 2017, and also held top management positions at Criterio, Huffington Post, AOL and Yahoo.

“From my time at BuzzFeed, I’ve witnessed first-hand Tubular’s commitment to delivering business-critical metrics to media and brands,” Coleman said in a statement. “I’m eager to participate in the board’s activities, and help Tubular empower the world’s biggest brands and publishers to trade on more transparent metrics designed to unlock billions of dollars in value.”

Tubular Labs counts more than 250 clients, including TV broadcasters, publishers and brands. The company’s software measures more than 2 billion digital video consumers globally, as well as 15 million individual creators, 200,000 brands and 1 million sponsored videos across platforms.

“This news marks a banner year for Tubular Labs, beginning with the founding of the Global Video Measurement Alliance to the go-to-market of our new audience attention metrics for social video,” Rob Gabel, CEO at Tubular Labs, said in a statement.