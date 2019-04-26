×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tubular Labs Brings In Viacom, BuzzFeed, Other Media Partners on Project to Establish Social-Video Metrics

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tubular Labs logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tubular Labs

Is it possible to get a de-duplicated count of video viewers and watch time across social-media platforms?

Tubular Labs, a digital-video research and measurement firm, thinks it can crack that nut — and it has pulled in more media partners to collaborate on developing standards for tracking viewership across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other platforms.

Viacom, Ellen DeGeneres’ Ellen Digital Network and Corus Entertainment have joined Tubular’s Global Video Measurement Alliance (GVMA) initiative. They join initial partners BuzzFeed, Vice Media and Group Nine Media.

It has an official-sounding name, but the GVMA is not a trade association or a standards-setting body. Rather, it’s designed as a collaborate project to define what cross-platform social viewing metrics should look like, said Allison Stern, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Tubular Labs.

“Step 1 was to define the problem in the marketplace, and step 2 was to bring folks together to solve it,” Stern said. “It’s not impossible to solve. You just need to get everyone together to solve it.”

Related

Why couldn’t Tubular Labs develop these measurement metrics by itself? “The thought of it is, this is bigger than us,” Stern said. “We are not trying to solve something in a vacuum. We’re truly trying to let the industry drive the development of this.”

The media partners that have joined Tubular’s GVMA are encouraged the effort will produce a meaningful way to track social video views.

“As we continue to invest in audience development and original premium programming from our flagship brands, we look forward to working with the Global Video Measurement Alliance to establish unified methods of measurement for social video,” Kelly Day, president of Viacom Digital Studios, said in a statement.

Michael Riley, GM of Ellen Digital Ventures, added, “Tubular Labs has been a crucial solution for reporting to our partners on content effectiveness and video performance. We’re excited to participate in the GVMA and this next step towards the unification of global content measurement, allowing us to fully understand, interpret and activate our extensive cross-platform global social reach.”

Since the GVMA launched in January 2019, the companies have been working in closed-door meetings, reviewing technical challenges and co-developing content measurement solutions with the Tubular Labs data science and engineering teams.

The first two new global, cross-platform reach and engagement metrics to come out of the GVMA initiative are those to measure de-duplicated unique viewers and minutes watched. When applied alongside social video metrics of views, comments, shares and followers, according to Tubular, the new metrics will finally provide the full picture of what people are watching and how they engage with content.

GVMA partners will have early access to the metrics through the summer. Stern said Tubular plans release to actual numbers on de-duplicated viewers and watch time starting in the third quarter of 2019.

The difficult technical problem will be how the metrics handle de-duplication of viewers. Stern declined to say how Tubular or the GVMA partners are planning to tackle the issue of how to track unique viewers across multiple services. “That’s literally at the core of this,” she said. “We have put that in the hands of the GVMA founders to figure out.”

“The Holy Grail is de-duplication and viewing numbers across all platforms,” Stern said. “Nielsen and comScore are spending time on the problem of de-duping TV and digital, and long term we would love to partner with others to measure de-duped audience across digital, TV and social.”

Tubular’s new metrics in association with the GVMA are the first of their kind for social video, said Howard Shimmel, president of Janus Strategy & Insights and former chief research officer at Turner. “These metrics have existed for digital websites forever, and this is the first move towards parity for the research community,” he said.

Founded in 2012, Tubular Labs counts more than 250 customers, including broadcasters, publishers, and brands. The company measures 5 billion videos, 400 million video consumers, 13 million creators, 150,000 brands and 1 million sponsored videos across platforms.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Digital

  • A general view of atmosphere at

    Amazon Said to Work on High-Definition Music Service

    Amazon is working on a high-definition tier for its paid music service, according to a new Music Business Worldwide report. The e-commerce giant has been talking to multiple rights holders about launching a high-definition service, which is likely going be priced around $15 per month, according to the report. Amazon could potentially launch the new [...]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Google Plugs ‘Avengers: Endgame’ With Thanos Easter Egg

    As if “Avengers: Endgame” needed any more publicity: Google has added an easter egg to its search engine to further plug the latest Marvel flick that demonstrates just how destructive super-villain Thanos can be. To unlock the easter egg, you’ll just have to google Thanos, find the gauntlet icon hiding in the info sidebar (or [...]

  • Cinedigm-Comcast-X1-Contv-Docurama

    Comcast Xfinity X1 Adds Cinedigm's CONtv and Docurama to VOD Lineup

    Comcast’s Xfinity X1 now offers Cinedigm’s subscription-based video services CONtv and Docurama, continuing the expansion of the cable operator’s internet-delivered entertainment options. CONtv, priced at $4.99 per month, offers a selection of classic cult films and series, and Docurama ($2.99 per month) provides a library of documentaries. The two Cinedigm properties follow the launch of [...]

  • Sinemia

    Sinemia Shuts Down U.S. Movie-Ticket Subscription Service

    Sinemia, a would-be rival to MoviePass, is closing down its U.S. operations — telling customers it could not find “a path to sustainability” amid legal headaches, competitive pressures and the challenging economics of the business model. The company announced the shutdown in a notice on its website Thursday. “While we are proud to have created [...]

  • APOS: Asia Streamer Hooq Heads for

    APOS: Asia Streamer Hooq Heads for 100 Original Shows

    Asian video streaming service Hooq has committed itself to developing at least 100 original shows and films by the end of this year. They will be produced in Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and India, and range in genre terms from horror to comedy and from factual to lifestyle. The company has begun the immediate release [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad