Free Streaming Service Tubi Inks Deal With NBCUniversal for 400 Movies, TV Show Episodes

Janko Roettgers

tubi tv roku
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tubi TV

Ad-supported streaming service Tubi has struck a deal with NBCUniversal to add close to 400 movies and TV show episodes to its service. Some of the titles coming to Tubi’s service due to the agreement include “Xena: Warrior Princess,” “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” “The A-Team,” “Punky Brewster,” “The Incredible Hulk,” and “Quantum Leap.”

Tubi will also be adding the original versions of “Magnum, P.I.,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Bionic Woman,” and “She-Ra: Princess of Power.” All of the content will be added to Tubi’s library in 2-3 weeks.

“We’re excited to be a home to this robust library of world-class, iconic content from NBCUniversal that appeals across generations,” said Tubi’s chief content officer Adam Lewinson in a statement. “We are aggressively working to expand our library, and this is one of many deals to come for Tubi.”

Tubi, which bills itself as a free Netflix alternative, now has over 12,000 movies and TV show episodes, or 40,000 hours of content, available on an ad-supported basis.

The San Francisco-based company isn’t disclosing its number of users, but Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi recently told Variety that the company’s 2018 total viewing time increased by 4.3 times over 2017. Massoudi also said that Tubi planned to invest more than $100 million in content licensing this year.

