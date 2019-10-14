×

Tubi to Launch Tubi Kids, U.K. Offshoot

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
tubi kids
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tubi

Ad-supported video streaming service Tubi is the latest to jump on the children’s entertainment bandwagon: Tubi is set to launch a dedicated kids section on October 21, the company announced at Mipcom in London Monday. Additionally, Tubi will also bring its service to the U.K. early next year.

Tubi’s new kids section will offer access to more than 1200 age-appropriate movies and TV episodes, totaling some 5000 hours of content. Titles available via Tubi Kids include movies like “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Norm of the North,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,” as well as shows like “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Strawberry Shortcake,” and “The Wiggles.”

Tubi Kids will first launch on Roku devices, and come to additional streaming boxes and smart TVs in the near future. “The launch of Tubi Kids reinforces our dedication to offer an age-appropriate viewing environment – super-serving kids and families with a robust amount of content,” said Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi in a statement.

The idea to serve up age-appropriate content with a dedicated kids section isn’t new for streaming services: Netflix and Hulu have long targeted children and their parents with these kinds of curated selections. And in August, Roku launched its own kids section within the ad-supported Roku Channel.

The latter may also be Tubi’s closest competitor. Unlike Netflix and Hulu, both Tubi and the Roku Channel rely on advertising to serve up videos for free. The two services are among a handful of ad-supported video offerings that help Hollywood monetize their catalog content while catering to cord cutters and others unwilling to pay for their online video fare.

And while the competition for ad-supported video has been heating up, with Viacom acquiring Pluto in January, it looks like Tubi has been growing alongside its competitors. The company announced Monday that its users had streamed 132 million hours of video in September, compared to 94 million hours in May.

The company now wants to further grow its audience with an international expansion, starting in the U.K. “We’re ramping up our international expansion with the UK launch being the first of several forthcoming territories and look forward to announcing them soon,” said Massoudi.

 

More Digital

  • Tubi

    AVOD Service Tubi to Launch in the U.K., and Debut Kids' Service in U.S.

    Tubi, the world’s largest ad-supported video-on-demand service, will launch in the U.K. early next year, with additional territories to follow as part of Tubi’s rapid international rollout, the company announced Monday at Mipcom in Cannes. The company also revealed it will debut a dedicated service for children, Tubi Kids, on Oct. 21. Currently available in [...]

  • tubi kids

    Tubi to Launch Tubi Kids, U.K. Offshoot

    Ad-supported video streaming service Tubi is the latest to jump on the children’s entertainment bandwagon: Tubi is set to launch a dedicated kids section on October 21, the company announced at Mipcom in London Monday. Additionally, Tubi will also bring its service to the U.K. early next year. Tubi’s new kids section will offer access [...]

  • Terry Back chairman ACF

    Veteran U.K. Media Investor Terry Back Joins ACF as Chairman

    CANNES — Veteran U.K. film industry investor Terry Back has joined ACF investment bank as chairman. ACF, headed by CEO Thomas Dey, has been at the forefront of the M&A activity around independent TV and film production outfits, mostly in the unscripted TV arena. ACF is in the midst of expanding its activities in the [...]

  • Jay Frank

    Jay Frank, UMG Senior VP and Digital Music Veteran, Dies at 47

    Universal Music executive and digital music veteran Jay Frank died Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 47. UMG chief Lucian Grainge remembered him in a message sent to the company. “Dear Colleagues,” it reads. “I’m deeply saddened to tell you that our colleague and friend Jay Frank has passed after a recurrence of [...]

  • Sam-Colby-The-Graveyard

    YouTube’s Sam and Colby Unveil ‘The Graveyard’ Paranormal Series Set in London

    Sam and Colby, YouTube’s favorite DIY paranormal investigators, headed to the U.K. for their next big ghost-hunting project. The duo today released the trailer for “The Graveyard,” a four-part docu-series shot in The Langham – by legend, London’s most haunted hotel – and an abandoned church graveyard. The project is their first international expedition. The [...]

  • Santos Dumont

    Mipcom: International TV Output Picture Changing for U.S. Majors

    The global import-export strategies of the U.S. majors are in flux as the world’s major content companies gather this week in Cannes for the annual Mipcom market and conference. Disney, WarnerMedia and the other handful of media conglomerates that control the vast majority of the U.S. market are in the midst of a radical transition [...]

  • Babylon Berlin

    ITV-Backed Streamer Cirkus to Launch European Drama Service Kritic (EXCLUSIVE)

    SVOD outfit Cirkus is expanding with Kritic, a new service programmed with premium non-English-language drama. The first launch will be in Sweden in December and feature big-ticket shows such as “Babylon Berlin” from Germany and “Gomorrah” from Italy. Cirkus has established itself in the Nordics and German-speaking territories. Kritic will roll out in Sweden before [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad