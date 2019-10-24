×

BuzzFeed News Launches Daily Trump Impeachment Podcast With iHeartMedia

Todd Spangler

More media orgs are looking to rake in some quick bucks over President Donald Trump’s expected impeachment.

BuzzFeed News launched “Impeachment Today,” a new daily podcast covering the Trump impeachment process, co-produced with iHeartMedia and distributed across the iHeartPodcast Network beginning Thursday (Oct. 24).

NPR earlier this month launched a daily impeachment podcast, hosted by journalist Brian Lehrer, while the New York Times and CNN have launched daily newsletters about developments in the Trump impeachment proceedings.

In the first episode of BuzzFeed News’ “Impeachment Today,” editor-in-chief Ben Smith recounts what is known about Rudy Giuliani’s involvement in the storm that has engulfed the White House.

The podcast’s host is BuzzFeed News senior reporter Hayes Brown, who hosts “That Literally Happened” on Facebook Watch. “Impeachment Today” episodes will be 10-15 minutes, breaking down the day’s impeachment-related news.

“As we approach the one-month anniversary of the impeachment inquiry, it is clear that our audience craves a reliable and accessible way to stay up to date on this complex and fast-moving story, from the serious to the silly,” said Samantha Henig, executive editor of BuzzFeed News.

In addition to being available on iHeartRadio and all digital podcast platforms, “Impeachment Today” will also be promoted on iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations as well as via iHeartRadio’s social media channels.

It’s the latest investment in the podcast space for iHeartMedia, after last year acquiring HowStuffWorks for $55 million. The company produces an ongoing slate of original shows like “The Ron Burgundy Podcast” with Will Ferrell, “Disgraceland,” and “Chelsea Handler: Life will be the Death of Me.”

Just this month, iHeartMedia announced a pact with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions to produce a series of horror podcast series, and new podcast deals with Will Ferrell and Shonda Rhimes.

