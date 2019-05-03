×
Trump Calls Facebook's Ban of Far-Right Agitators 'Censorship'

Janko Roettgers

Donald Trump
In an apparent response to Facebook’s banning of far-right agitators, President Trump vowed on Twitter Friday afternoon to closely monitor the situation, calling it censorship.

“I am continuing to monitor the censorship of American citizens on social media platforms,” he tweeted without naming Facebook by name. “This is the United States of America — and we have what’s known as freedom of speech! We are monitoring and watching, closely!!”

The tweet came a day after Facebook permanently banned Infowars and its founder Alex Jones, Infowars editor Paul Joseph Watson, white nationalist Paul Nehlen and far-right provocateurs Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer, as well as Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Developing.

