Trump Calls Facebook’s Ban of Far-Right Agitators ‘Censorship’

In an apparent response to Facebook’s banning of far-right agitators, President Trump vowed on Twitter Friday afternoon to closely monitor the situation, calling it censorship.
“I am continuing to monitor the censorship of American citizens on social media platforms,” he tweeted without naming Facebook by name. “This is the United States of America — and we have what’s known as freedom of speech! We are monitoring and watching, closely!!”
I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms. This is the United States of America — and we have what’s known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are monitoring and watching, closely!!
In an apparent response to Facebook’s banning of far-right agitators, President Trump vowed on Twitter Friday afternoon to closely monitor the situation, calling it censorship. “I am continuing to monitor the censorship of American citizens on social media platforms,” he tweeted without naming Facebook by name. “This is the United States of America — and [...]
Facebook’s new Oculus Quest headset is set to launch with a series of notable games and experiences later this month — but one key service will be missing: Viveport Infinity, HTC’s Netflix-like VR subscription service, won’t be available on the device. Viveport president Rikard Steiber first mentioned the missing support in a Reddit AMA interview [...]
Vudu wants to entertain Middle America with a lineup of free, ad-supported original streaming content — and the company also envisions the slate as a great way to get consumers to buy stuff from its parent, Walmart. This week, Vudu pulled back the curtain on its upcoming lineup of free-to-watch originals, which execs say is [...]
AMC Networks has shut off public access to a database for its Sundance Now and Shudder subscription-streaming services that was discovered to be accessible on the open internet, after the company was alerted to the issue by a security researcher. The publicly exposed AMC database included 1.62 million total records with subscriber data, including names, [...]
The flight from traditional pay TV subscriptions reached new records in the first three months of this year, and online TV subscription services did little to provide relief for their operators. Altogether, the industry lost north of 1 million pay TV subscribers in Q1 after shedding 3.2 million subscribers through all of 2018. BTIG analyst [...]
Has YouTube become the new center of gravity for primetime? That’s the narrative it wants Madison Avenue to believe — especially as it relates to coveted younger demos. The Google-owned video behemoth now counts 2 billion monthly unique users globally, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced at Thursday’s Brandcast marketing event in NYC. That’s up around [...]
YouTube’s originals slate is now focused on three areas — music, learning and personality-driven programming — coming after it recently canceled a bunch of scripted shows. It’s still in the scripted game, announcing the renewal of “Cobra Kai” for season 3, but much of its output from here on out will be content featuring celebrities [...]