×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Administration Cites Free Speech in Declining to Join ‘Christchurch Call to Action’ to Curb Terrorism Activity Online

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
White House
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

The U.S. is sitting out an international initiative — sparked by the March terrorist attack on Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand — aimed at halting the spread of terrorist and extremist content on social media, citing the need for freedom of speech.

“While the United States is not currently in a position to join the endorsement, we continue to support the overall goals reflected in the call,” the Trump administration said in a statement Wednesday. “We will continue to engage governments, industry and civil society to counter terrorist content on the internet.”

Separately Wednesday, the White House launched an online tool for users to report if they suspect they’ve been the subject of “political bias” by Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or other online platform.

At a meeting Wednesday in Paris, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, five tech companies — Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Google and Amazon — signed on to the Christchurch Call to Action, which outlines a nine-point plan for steps the industry has committed to take to address the abuse of their platforms to spread terrorist content.

Related

Among the changes: Facebook said it will ban users from live-streaming for 30 days after one violation of its policies prohibiting extremist speech or promoting terrorism. During the March 15 attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, one of the assailants used Facebook Live to broadcast a 17-minute video on the social network.

In its statement about declining to join the Christchurch Call to Action, the White House said, “We encourage technology companies to enforce their terms of service and community standards that forbid the use of their platforms for terrorist purposes. We continue to be proactive in our efforts to counter terrorist content online while also continuing to respect freedom of expression and freedom of the press.”

However, the White House continued, “we maintain that the best tool to defeat terrorist speech is productive speech, and thus we emphasize the importance of promoting credible, alternative narratives as the primary means by which we can defeat terrorist messaging.”

According to Facebook, the video live-streamed by the Christchurch attacker was viewed about 4,000 times in total before it was removed. In addition, in the first 24 hours, the company said it removed about 1.5 million videos of the attack globally (with 1.2 million of those videos blocked at upload).

Under their participation in the Christchurch Call to Action, Facebook, Google/YouTube, Twitter, Microsoft and Amazon pledged to take five individual actions and four collaborative ones.

The companies said they individually will update their terms of use “to expressly prohibit the distribution of terrorist and violent extremist content”; enhanced user-reported incidences of terrorist or violent extremist content; invest in technology to identify and remove such content; putting in place “appropriate checks” on live-streaming video aimed at cutting the risk of disseminating terrorist and violent extremist content; and release regular reports on the detection and removal of terrorist or violent extremist content.

Together, the companies said they will continue to work to improve technology to detect and remove terrorist and violent extremist content more effectively and efficiently; develop a protocol for responding to emerging or active events across all stakeholders; will educate the public about the issues; and support research into the impact of online hate on offline discrimination and violence.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Digital

  • TodayTix - Brian Fenty

    TodayTix Banks $73 Million to Boost Theater and Arts Ticketing App

    TodayTix, a Broadway-born mobile ticketing start-up, is looking to expand into a bigger global media and transaction enterprise with a capital infusion of $73 million led by private-equity firm Great Hill Partners. The investment brings TodayTix’s total capital raised to over $100 million, according to CEO and co-founder Brian Fenty. Part of the new funding [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • Trump CNN

    White House Asks Users to Report Alleged Social Media Censorship

    Doubling down on the idea that conservative views are being censored on social media, the White House launched a web form Wednesday afternoon that asks users to report any actions taken against them on platforms like Facebook and Twitter because of their political views. “Social media platforms should advance freedom of speech,” the White House [...]

  • Hulu Live TV Package

    Hulu Insiders Upbeat After Disney Takes the Reins

    Nearly all of Hulu’s 2,000-plus employees learned about Disney’s deal to take full control of their company on Tuesday the same time the rest of the world did — when the Mouse House and Comcast announced details of their agreement around 9 a.m. ET. Shortly after the official announcement, Hulu CEO Randy Freer sent an [...]

  • Fire TV Now Has 34 Million

    Amazon Touts 34 Million Fire TV Users, Topping Roku

    Amazon’s Fire TV platform has more active users than Roku’s smart TV platform, the e-commerce giant claimed Wednesday. Across all of its devices, Fire TV now has 34 million monthly active users, according to Amazon. That’s about 5 million more that Roku, which ended Q1 of 2019 with 29.1 million monthly active accounts. The company [...]

  • Solo A Star Wars Story BTS

    How Video-Game Engines Help Create Visual Effects on Movie Sets in Real Time

    Donald Glover was blown away. “This is the coolest thing I have ever done,” he could be heard muttering into a hot mic after he had put the Millennium Falcon into hyperdrive for the first time on the set of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” What impressed Glover so much was that the scene wasn’t [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad