Ex-NFL Star Trevor Pryce, Creator of ‘Kulipari,’ Pacts With Cinedigm to Launch OTT Network (EXCLUSIVE)

“Kulipari,” the frog-superhero saga created by Trevor Pryce, will be prominently featured on the former Denver Broncos star’s new digital network, which he’s gearing up to launch in partnership with Cinedigm.

But the two seasons of the animated series for kids based on Pryce’s “Kulipari” won’t be on the new over-the-top channel — for now, those are both Netflix originals, available exclusively on the streamer’s subscription service.

According to Pryce, the digital channel from his Outlook Co. media shingle will feature other content related to “Kulipari” franchise, along with a full slate of programming for all ages, including preschoolers, teens, and adults.

The Cinedigm-powered channel from Pryce and Outlook Co. is expected to launch in 2020. It will feature a blend of free, ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and subscription VOD.

Under the deal between Cinedigm and Outlook Co., Cinedigm will serve as the development and distribution partner for the network. Cinedigm Digital Networks will provide distribution of the channel, including to third-party platforms, a linear channel, home entertainment licensing support and AVOD and SVOD services across all major mobile devices, connected TVs, and set-top boxes. Cinedigm will also build direct-to-consumer apps.

The linear channel’s content will be created by Pryce and Outlook Co.’s Maryland-based studio OVFX. That’s slated to include a morning block with original animated programming for preschool children under the Towns of Lil’ Look banner, followed by afternoon and evening blocks centered on Kulipari. The channel will also include an adult-oriented late-night lineup, We Check ID, focusing on podcasts, music, animation, and pop culture.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Cinedigm on our new channel, which was nothing more than an idea when we met them,” Pryce said in a statement. “They understood the vision from the very beginning, and have been supportive in all facets of this partnership.”

Pryce, after winning two Super Bowls with the Broncos over a 14-year NFL career, wrote young adult novel and comic series “Kulipari: An Army of Frogs,” chronicling the adventures of several frog species in the Australian Outback as they fight for power and survival. The story was adapted into a popular animated series by Netflix in 2016, and a second season, “Kulipari: Dream Walker,” debuted last year on Netflix. Both shows were produced by L.A. animation studio Splash Entertainment.

It’s the latest push into the online-video biz for Cinedigm, an independent entertainment distributor that operates a network of OTT services. Last month, Cinedigm announced plans to acquire Future Today for $60 million and incorporate the video-platform company and its 700-plus AVOD channels.

Cinedigm said it will use Future Today’s footprint and AVOD assets to expand the reach of Pryce’s forthcoming channel. Cinedigm is majority-owned by Bison Capital, a Hong Kong-based investment firm, which is financing the deal for Future Today.

“Cinedigm is proud to partner with Trevor Pryce and Outlook Company, as we spearhead the development, launch, and distribution of this exciting new channel,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks.