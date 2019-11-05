×

Translation, UnitedMasters Combine for New Brand-Marketing Initiatives Under Ex-Nielsen Exec Damian Garbaccio

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Damian Garbaccio
CREDIT: Courtesy of Translation Enterprises

Two businesses founded by former music-industry exec Steve Stoute — marketing technology agency Translation Enterprises and artist services firm UnitedMasters — are joining forces to produce new culture-based marketing insights under the leadership of former Nielsen exec Damian Garbaccio.

Garbaccio, who has joined Translation Enterprises as president, is tasked with unifying Translation and UnitedMasters’s creative, data and music offerings into a “brand-to-culture” platform. The unified business will help brands get a bead on cultural trends before they hit the mainstream to engage audiences based on shared affinities, according to Garbaccio.

“We’re getting into the audience and data business,” Garbaccio said. “It’s actionable data that a brand can choose to use in media buying or planning. We’re in the sweet spot to capture cultural sentiment and cultural currency.”

Translation’s creative business comprises about 140 employees and UnitedMasters’ staff is about 40. Garbaccio’s leadership, the unified company plans to make additional hires in data analytics and data sciences areas. The company’s headquarters is in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood.

At Nielsen, Garbaccio most recently was EVP, advertiser direct and marketing cloud, leading the company’s brand-direct and marketing technology businesses. Before joining Nielsen, Garbaccio held several positions in marketing technology, digital advertising and media, including global chief revenue officer of eXelate, which was acquired by Nielsen, and was head of business development at AOL’s Advertising.com.

“Damian has a strong history of developing data and advertising tech-driven products that deliver value for brands,” Stoute said in announcing Garbaccio’s hire. “He has a unique understanding of how to apply data and cultural insights to help brands realize growth and connect with next-generation audiences.”

In 2017, Stoute’s UnitedMasters raised received $70 million from investors including Alphabet Inc. and Andreessen Horowitz.

In the near term, Garbaccio will work to enhance UnitedMasters’ artist solutions to broker opportunities for collaboration among independent artists and brands. Recently, UnitedMasters announced a partnership with Take-Two Interactive”NBA 2K” to have UnitedMasters artists featured on the game’s 2K20 soundtrack. UnitedMasters also has inked deals for emerging artists with brands including Bose and AT&T.

More Digital

  • Damian Garbaccio

    Translation, UnitedMasters Combine for New Brand-Marketing Initiatives Under Ex-Nielsen Exec Damian Garbaccio

    Two businesses founded by former music-industry exec Steve Stoute — marketing technology agency Translation Enterprises and artist services firm UnitedMasters — are joining forces to produce new culture-based marketing insights under the leadership of former Nielsen exec Damian Garbaccio. Garbaccio, who has joined Translation Enterprises as president, is tasked with unifying Translation and UnitedMasters’s creative, [...]

  • Refinery29 - philippe-von-borries-justin-stefano

    With Vice Deal Done, Refinery29 Founders Moved Out of Management Roles

    Vice Media Group closed its acquisition of Refinery29 — and Refinery29’s co-CEOs and co-founders Philippe von Borries and Justin Stefano will no longer be involved in day-to-day management at the newly combined company. In a memo to staff Monday (Nov. 4), Vice Media Group CEO Nancy Dubuc said Stefano (above left) and von Borries (above [...]

  • Jack “CouRage” Dunlop

    Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop Leaves Twitch to Stream on YouTube Exclusively

    Twitch is losing another high-profile creator. Pro gamer and influencer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, who has 2.1 million followers on Twitch, inked a deal with YouTube to live-stream exclusively on his YouTube channel. Dunlop is scheduled to kick off his first live stream on YouTube, where he has 1.85 million subscribers, on Tuesday (Nov. 5). “I’m [...]

  • Lou Garate - Twitch

    Twitch Hires Ex-Nascar Exec Lou Garate as Head of Sponsorships Sales

    Twitch is looking to broaden its esports and live entertainment biz with the hire of longtime Nascar executive Lou Garate. Garate is joining the Amazon-owned streaming company as Twitch’s first global head of sponsorships sales. He will be based in Twitch’s New York office and focus on developing partnerships with live entertainment organizations, with an emphasis [...]

  • Disney Streaming Services

    Fired Disney Streaming Employee Alleges Company Hacked His Phone, Computer

    A former employee of Disney Streaming Services fired earlier this year is suing the company, alleging that he was the target of discrimination and harassment over his new parental status — and that Disney employees hacked into his home computer and phone to learn private information about him. Steven van Soeren worked as a product [...]

  • Fred Armisen arrives at the 71st

    Fred Armisen to Host NAMM Tec Awards in January (EXCLUSIVE)

    Comic and actor Fred Armisen will host the NAMM Tec Awards in January, an annual ceremony held as part of the NAMM Show in Anaheim, where musicians and representatives of the industry’s products, sound and tech sides converge each year. Nominations for the 35th annual Technical Excellence and Creativity Awards, which will take place Jan. [...]

  • Marc DeBevoise and Jim Lanzone'Star Trek:

    Marc DeBevoise Named CEO of CBS Interactive as Jim Lanzone Joins Benchmark Capital

    CBS Interactive is undergoing a CEO transition as Marc DeBevoise takes the reins from Jim Lanzone, who is leaving after nine years to be an executive-in-residence at Benchmark Capital. Lanzone, who also served as chief digital officer of CBS Corp., is the architect of the CBS All Access streaming service. He joined CBS in 2011 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad