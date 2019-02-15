‘Transformers’ Origin Story Coming to Netflix as Animated Series in 2020

Netflix and Hasbro have partnered with Rooster Teeth to bring “Transformers: War for Cybertron” — telling the origin story of the Transformers universe — to the global streaming service in an original series set to launch in 2020.

The producers promise that the series will feature a “new animation look and style” that shows the alien robots as they’ve never been seen before. Rooster Teeth, a unit of WarnerMedia’s Otter Media group, will produce the original series for Netflix and Polygon Pictures will serve as the animation studio.

“Transformers” veteran FJ DeSanto (“Transformers: Titans Return,” “Transformers: Power of the Primes”) will serve as showrunner on the series with several contributing writers, including George Krstic (“Megas XLR”), Gavin Hignight (“Transformers: Cyberverse”) and Brandon Easton (“Agent Carter,” “Transformers: Rescue Bots”).

“In this Transformers origin story, we will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before — to the delight of both existing fans and those coming to the franchise for the first time,” said John Derderian, Netflix’s director of anime.

Added Tom Warner, SVP for the Transformers franchise at Hasbro, “We’re thrilled to work with Rooster Teeth’s new premium studio division to bring an all-new Transformers fan-oriented series to Netflix. Transformers has a rich history of great storytelling and War for Cybertron is an exciting new chapter in the Transformers Universe.”