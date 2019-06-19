‘Toy Story 4’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Disney Pixar claims the top spot in spending with “Toy Story 4.”
Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.53 million through Sunday for 1,073 national ad airings on 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 10-16. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Disney Pixar prioritized spend across networks including ABC, NBC and Nick, and during programming such as the 2019 NBA Finals, the 2019 Stanley Cup Final and “America’s Got Talent.”
Just behind “Toy Story 4” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Men in Black: International,” which saw 1,239 national ad airings across 40 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.23 million.
TV ad placements for Columbia’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (EMV $4.64 million), Universal Pictures’ “Yesterday” ($3.02 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Shaft” ($2.86 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “Shaft” has the best iSpot Attention Index (126) in the ranking, getting 26% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$5.53M – Toy Story 4
$5.23M – Men in Black: International
$4.64M – Spider-Man: Far From Home
$3.02M – Yesterday
$2.86M – Shaft
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 06/10/2019 and 06/16/2019.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.