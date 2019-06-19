‘Toy Story 4’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Disney Pixar claims the top spot in spending with “Toy Story 4.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.53 million through Sunday for 1,073 national ad airings on 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 10-16. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Disney Pixar prioritized spend across networks including ABC, NBC and Nick, and during programming such as the 2019 NBA Finals, the 2019 Stanley Cup Final and “America’s Got Talent.”

Just behind “Toy Story 4” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Men in Black: International,” which saw 1,239 national ad airings across 40 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.23 million.

TV ad placements for Columbia’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (EMV $4.64 million), Universal Pictures’ “Yesterday” ($3.02 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Shaft” ($2.86 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Shaft” has the best iSpot Attention Index (126) in the ranking, getting 26% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).