×

Pierre Omidyar’s First Look Media Shuts Down Topic Magazine, Ends Funding for The Nib Political Cartooning Site

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Topic Magazine Shuts Down

In a pair of cost-cutting moves, Pierre Omidyar’s First Look Media is shuttering the Topic Magazine digital publication dedicated to nonfiction storytelling and is dropping its funding for political cartoon site The Nib.

Topic Magazine, launched two years ago, is ceasing publication as First Look plans to put more resources toward Topic.com’s original video content production. The magazine staff will be let go at the end of July, First Look Media CEO Michael Bloom wrote in a memo to employees Friday.

The magazine’s “small, hard-working team has produced 24 powerful issues exploring love, anger, fear, music, rites of passage, identity and so much more,” Bloom wrote. “[W]e learned a lot — about the audience, what resonated, and how to best move forward.” First Look Media also is “parting ways” with The Nib, Bloom said in the memo, without explaining why. The cutbacks by FLM were first reported by Study Hall, a Patreon-supported media newsletter.

Related

FLM announced its backing of The Nib in 2016 and relaunched the site that July, timed with the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Matt Bors, editor of The Nib, said in a message to readers Friday that he will continue the site independently. He said the fourth issue of the print magazine will ship in early July. The Nib’s fifth issue is in the works and Bors will be publishing it independently.

“Our only funds going forward will be those our members have pledged each month to support us,” he wrote. The publication’s signup page for members is at membership.thenib.com.

New York-based First Look Media launched Topic.com in June 2017 as a home for original video, podcasts, photography, illustration and long-form journalism.

As it ends Topic Magazine, another casualty of the monetization challenges faced by digital-media outfits, FLM has upped the investment in Topic’s video business. In May, the company announced the hire of 20-year HBO veteran Maria Zuckerman as EVP of Topic Studios to lead overall strategy. In addition, First Look recently hired Gena Konstantinakos, formerly a producer at Viceland, as VP of development and video programming for Topic.

Topic’s film and video projects have included documentary shorts and series including “The Loving Generation”; “Black 14”; “Edith+Eddie”; “She’s the Ticket”; and “aka Wyatt Cenac.” Current and upcoming projects include those from filmmakers Darius Clark Monroe, Nathan Silver, Jia Li, Yvonne Michelle Shirley and Charlie Tyrell. Last fall Topic Studios also announced a first-look deal with Mermade, the digital-focused division of Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman production company.

Omidyar, the billionaire founder of eBay, founded First Look Media in 2013 and the company’s first feature film, “Spotlight,” won the 2016 Academy Award for best picture. According to the company, the entertainment business “supports the work of our nonprofit side,” which includes investigative journalism site The Intercept; documentary unit Field of Vision; and the Press Freedom Defense Fund.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Digital

  • Topic Magazine Shuts Down

    Pierre Omidyar’s First Look Media Shuts Down Topic Magazine, Ends Funding for The Nib Political Cartooning Site

    In a pair of cost-cutting moves, Pierre Omidyar’s First Look Media is shuttering the Topic Magazine digital publication dedicated to nonfiction storytelling and is dropping its funding for political cartoon site The Nib. Topic Magazine, launched two years ago, is ceasing publication as First Look plans to put more resources toward Topic.com’s original video content [...]

  • Locast

    AT&T Donates $500,000 to Locast Free Broadcast-TV Streaming Org

    AT&T will donate $500,000 to Sports Fans Coalition NY, the not-for-profit organization that operates Locast, which lets users live-stream local broadcast TV stations via the internet for free. According to the telco, the donation “will support SFCNY’s mission to make free broadcast content available to consumers and offer them more choice.” AT&T added the Locast [...]

  • Jony Ive - Apple

    Apple Design Guru Jony Ive to Depart to Form Independent Firm

    Apple said chief design officer Jony Ive, who has led the tech giant’s award-winning design team since 1996, will leave the company later this year. But he’s not falling too far from the Apple tree: Ive plans to form an independent design company — with Apple among its primary clients. According to Apple, while Ive [...]

  • Apple Music

    Apple Music Tops 60 Million Subscribers, Including Users on Free Trials

    Apple Music is still growing at a nice clip — but the company keeps touting different stats to mark its upward trajectory. The tech giant now has surpassed 60 million subscribers for Apple Music, Eddy Cue, senior VP of Internet Software and Services, revealed in an interview with French news site Numerama published Friday. Contacted by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad