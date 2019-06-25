×
Topic Hires Viceland's Gena Konstantinakos as VP, Development and Video Programming

Todd Spangler

Gena Konstantinakos - Topic
CREDIT: Courtesy of Topic

Topic, First Look Media’s entertainment studio and digital destination for original content, hired veteran producer Gena Konstantinakos as VP, development and video programming.

Konstantinakos hails from Vice Media’s Viceland cable channel, where she was executive producer, development and current series.

At Topic, she reports to Ryan Chanatry, general manager of Topic. Konstantinakos is tasked with overseeing Topic.com’s original video strategy from development, production and release, across multiple formats including scripted and non-scripted episodic, shorts and films, through development, creation and release.

“Gena’s strong creative vision, sharp focus, and track record for developing and producing smart, entertaining projects is impressive,” Chanatry said in a statement. “She will be a great asset to our team as we continue to expand our original programming.”

At Viceland, Konstantinakos developed and oversaw a slate of original unscripted and documentary series, including “Last Chance High,” which chronicles the closure of Chicago’s last public high school for at-risk youth; “Slutever,” aimed at bringing a sex-positive lens to stigmatized sexual subcultures; and “Hunting ISIS,” documenting civilians fighting ISIS.

Konstantinakos has also produced projects for ABC News, MTV, PBS, A&E, BET, MSBNC, Fusion, and the New York Times, as well as independent films. Additionally, she created, directed and executive produced independent mockumentary “The Internet Must Go,” which won a Webby Award in 2014.

“Topic is focused on meaningful stories that entertain and move people, and as part of First Look Media there’s a natural emphasis on stories of consequence,” Konstantinakos said in a statement. “It’s a very exciting place to be, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to help shape their upcoming slate of film, TV and premium video.”

First Look launched Topic.com in June 2017 as a home for original video, podcasts, photography, illustration and long-form journalism. The division’s film and video projects have included documentary shorts and series including “The Loving Generation”; “Black 14”; “Edith+Eddie”; “She’s the Ticket”; and “aka Wyatt Cenac.” Current and upcoming projects include those from filmmakers Darius Clark Monroe, Nathan Silver, Jia Li, Yvonne Michelle Shirley and Charlie Tyrell.

First Look Media was founded in 2013 by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar. Its first feature film, “Spotlight,” won the 2016 Academy Award for best picture.

