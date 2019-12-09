‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Among Most Popular Tweets of 2019

released its top-trending topics and tweets of 2019 with “Game of Thrones,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and actor Tom Holland commanding the most tweets in the TV, movies, and actors categories.

BTS holds both the No. 1 spot in the most-tweeted-about musicians category and the second-most-retweeted tweet worldwide. Since its release in June, a video of BTS band member Jungkook dancing has been liked 2.3 million times and retweeted 951,000 times.

Fans have responded to the tweet with adoration, tweeting “I miss you,” and celebrating BTS’ power by acknowledging Jungkook’s retweet stats.

“Game of Thrones” released its final season this year, and fans took to Twitter to express their feelings, propelling the property to the top of the TV category. Even though fans were highly critical of the season, the Television Academy bypassed criticism and awarded the series with an Emmy for best drama series. In its final year, fans continued to keep the spirit of “Game of Thrones” alive with funny and creative posts.

If Nicolas Cage Played Every Character In Game Of Thrones pic.twitter.com/4pAw4iGUCc — Dennis Naghizadeh (@DenzDejawon) December 4, 2019

Variety reported “Avengers: Endgame” surpassed “Avatar’s” box office success, becoming the biggest movie of all time when it crossed $2.7 billion at the global box office in July 2019. When Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe at the end of the film, fans took to Twitter to express their pain.

everythings gonna work out exactly the way its supposed to. i love you 3000. pic.twitter.com/T6PDInaSWj — tony stark updates (@616tones) April 28, 2019

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” actor Tom Holland not only has a very active fanbase, but has also made headlines this year with the Sony-Marvel Spider-Man dispute. Holland recently sparked Twitter conversation for his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance on Dec. 4. He talked about his involvement with the Disney-Sony split and a teary phone call that he had with Disney CEO Bob Iger. The story ends happily; Holland still has the role of web slinger, which will surely set the Twittersphere on fire with his next big release.

when they were taking marvel cast pictures at d23 last summer they didn’t let tom holland in because of the sony/marvel split is this what heartbreak feels like pic.twitter.com/aQsTsmBpDS — jules (@webshootrs) December 5, 2019

Even Jaden Smith is a huge fan.

JADEN SMITH FREAKING OUT OVER TOM HOLLAND IS THE PUREST THING EVER pic.twitter.com/BJBCvw6i5u — 👑 (@thedriversarah) December 5, 2019

Here are the top Twitter stats of 2019 (US specific):

Most Retweeted Tweets Worldwide:

Let's set a world record together and get the most retweeted tweet on Twitter. Beating the current world record held by Yusaku Maezawa @yousuck2020 (5.3 million!) We got this 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VkMPwJo9GI — World Record Egg (@egg_rt_record) January 14, 2019

Can everybody just Please look at this cat pic.twitter.com/GEPe1XzurJ — danee, goddess of dinosaurs 🦖 (@itsdaneesaur) July 3, 2019

My niece has her bird trained to attack anyone she screams at 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ea0JoWMNrT — NCAA Youngboy (@Apex_sH) April 30, 2019

Most Retweeted Tweets With Comments Worldwide:

O jewa ke eng ? — Keabetswe🌬 (@akreana_) January 5, 2019

AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHRHRGRGRGRRRGURBHJB EORWPSOJWPJORGWOIRGWSGODEWPGOHEPW09GJEDPOKSD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!0924QU8T63095JRGHWPE09UJ0PWHRGW — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2012

Most Retweeted Threads Worldwide:

ONE My dad died. Classic start to a funny story. He was buried in a small village in Sussex. I was really close to my dad so I visited his grave a lot. I still do. [DON’T WORRY, IT GETS FUNNIER.] — sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019

Remember: 1. The Amazon is burning

2. The Arctic's on fire

3. The Oceans are boiling

4. The Coral reefs are dying

5. Greenland is melting

6. Permafrost is collapsing

7. Antarctica is heating

8. Ecosystems are crashing

9. Earth is turning to desert

10. Emissions are accelerating — Ben See (@ClimateBen) August 20, 2019

STROKE: Remember The 1st Three Letters… S.T..R …

My friend sent this to me and encouraged me to post it and spread the word. I agree. If everyone can remember something this simple, we could save some folks. pic.twitter.com/PyY7rqWslf — we’re just some broken people but we love again (@BlvkBree) October 25, 2019

Most Tweeted About TV Shows:

Game of Thrones Stranger Things The Simpsons La Casa de Papel Grey’s Anatomy Love Island Catfish: The TV Show Family Guy The Walking Dead Narcos

Most Tweeted About Movies:

Avengers: Endgame Toy Story 4 Joker (2019) Spider-Man: Far From Home The Lion King (2019) Weathering With You (天気の子) Captain Marvel It Chapter Two Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Frozen II

Most Tweeted About Actors:

Tom Holland Chris Evans Zendaya Robert Downey Jr. Cameron Boyce Keanu Reeves Chris Hemsworth Kanna Hashimoto Jennifer Lopez Mark Ruffalo

Most Tweeted About Musicians:

BTS Ariana Grande Drake Rihanna Cardi B Justin Bieber Beyonce Kanye West Billie Eilish Lady Gaga

Most Tweeted About Sports Teams:

FC Barcelona Real Madrid CF Manchester United Liverpool FC Paris Saint-Germain Juventus FC Manchester City AFC Ajax Flamengo Los Angeles Lakers

Most Tweeted About Female Athletes:

Megan Rapinoe Serena Williams Naomi Osaka Alex Morgan Simone Biles Becky Lynch Marta Ronda Rousey Maria Sharapova Katelyn Ohashi

Most Tweeted About Male Athletes:

Neymar Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo LeBron James Kawhi Leonard Kobe Bryant Tom Brady Kylian Mbappe Keisuke Honda Antonio Brown

Most Tweeted About News-Related Hashtags:

#NotreDame (fire in Paris) #令和 (start of the Reiwa Era in Japan) #Venezuela (protests) #Brexit (UK politics) #台風19号 (Typhoon Hagibis in Japan) #PrayForAmazonia (fire in the Amazon) #HongKong (protests) #ClimateStrike (environment movement) #Christchurch (tragedy) #DemDebate (US politics)

Most Tweeted About Politicians:

Donald Trump Barack Obama Narendra Modi Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Jair Bolsonaro Bernie Sanders Hillary Clinton Joe Biden Emmanuel Macron Vladimir Putin

2019’s Most Tweeted Emojis: