‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Among Most Popular Tweets of 2019

Twitter released its top-trending topics and tweets of 2019 with “Game of Thrones,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and actor Tom Holland commanding the most tweets in the TV, movies, and actors categories.
BTS holds both the No. 1 spot in the most-tweeted-about musicians category and the second-most-retweeted tweet worldwide. Since its release in June, a video of BTS band member Jungkook dancing has been liked 2.3 million times and retweeted 951,000 times.
Fans have responded to the tweet with adoration, tweeting “I miss you,” and celebrating BTS’ Twitter power by acknowledging Jungkook’s retweet stats.
“Game of Thrones” released its final season this year, and fans took to Twitter to express their feelings, propelling the property to the top of the TV category. Even though fans were highly critical of the season, the Television Academy bypassed criticism and awarded the series with an Emmy for best drama series. In its final year, fans continued to keep the spirit of “Game of Thrones” alive with funny and creative posts.
Variety reported “Avengers: Endgame” surpassed “Avatar’s” box office success, becoming the biggest movie of all time when it crossed $2.7 billion at the global box office in July 2019. When Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe at the end of the film, fans took to Twitter to express their pain.
“Spider-Man: Homecoming” actor Tom Holland not only has a very active fanbase, but has also made headlines this year with the Sony-Marvel Spider-Man dispute. Holland recently sparked Twitter conversation for his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance on Dec. 4. He talked about his involvement with the Disney-Sony split and a teary phone call that he had with Disney CEO Bob Iger. The story ends happily; Holland still has the role of web slinger, which will surely set the Twittersphere on fire with his next big release.
Even Jaden Smith is a huge fan.
Here are the top Twitter stats of 2019 (US specific):
Most Retweeted Tweets Worldwide:
Most Retweeted Tweets With Comments Worldwide:
Most Retweeted Threads Worldwide:
Most Tweeted About TV Shows:
- Game of Thrones
- Stranger Things
- The Simpsons
- La Casa de Papel
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Love Island
- Catfish: The TV Show
- Family Guy
- The Walking Dead
- Narcos
Most Tweeted About Movies:
- Avengers: Endgame
- Toy Story 4
- Joker (2019)
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- The Lion King (2019)
- Weathering With You (天気の子)
- Captain Marvel
- It Chapter Two
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Frozen II
Most Tweeted About Actors:
- Tom Holland
- Chris Evans
- Zendaya
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Cameron Boyce
- Keanu Reeves
- Chris Hemsworth
- Kanna Hashimoto
- Jennifer Lopez
- Mark Ruffalo
Most Tweeted About Musicians:
- BTS
- Ariana Grande
- Drake
- Rihanna
- Cardi B
- Justin Bieber
- Beyonce
- Kanye West
- Billie Eilish
- Lady Gaga
Most Tweeted About Sports Teams:
- FC Barcelona
- Real Madrid CF
- Manchester United
- Liverpool FC
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Juventus FC
- Manchester City
- AFC Ajax
- Flamengo
- Los Angeles Lakers
Most Tweeted About Female Athletes:
- Megan Rapinoe
- Serena Williams
- Naomi Osaka
- Alex Morgan
- Simone Biles
- Becky Lynch
- Marta
- Ronda Rousey
- Maria Sharapova
- Katelyn Ohashi
Most Tweeted About Male Athletes:
- Neymar
- Lionel Messi
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- LeBron James
- Kawhi Leonard
- Kobe Bryant
- Tom Brady
- Kylian Mbappe
- Keisuke Honda
- Antonio Brown
Most Tweeted About News-Related Hashtags:
- #NotreDame (fire in Paris)
- #令和 (start of the Reiwa Era in Japan)
- #Venezuela (protests)
- #Brexit (UK politics)
- #台風19号 (Typhoon Hagibis in Japan)
- #PrayForAmazonia (fire in the Amazon)
- #HongKong (protests)
- #ClimateStrike (environment movement)
- #Christchurch (tragedy)
- #DemDebate (US politics)
Most Tweeted About Politicians:
- Donald Trump
- Barack Obama
- Narendra Modi
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Bernie Sanders
- Hillary Clinton
- Joe Biden
- Emmanuel Macron
- Vladimir Putin
2019’s Most Tweeted Emojis:
- 😂
- 😭
- 😍
- 🤣
- 🥺
- 🤔
- 🔥
- 😊
- ❤️
- 🙄