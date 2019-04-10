×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Top Gear’ Finds New U.S. Home at Discovery’s MotorTrend

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Top Gear America BBC
CREDIT: Courtesy of BBC America

Top Gear” will rev anew in the United States.

The fan-favorite series for driving enthusiasts will find a new home at MotorTrend Group, the Discovery-owned unit that caters to automotive enthusiasts. MotorTrend and BBC Studios have struck a new multi-year deal that calls for the two parties to produce a new U.S. format of “Top Gear America” and to make the collection of classic “Top Gear” episodes available via the MotorTrend app.

“We’re thrilled to embrace one of our favorite shows and give audiences unprecedented access to hundreds of hours of ‘Top Gear UK,’ while also adding some uniquely MotorTrend touches to the franchise,” said Alex Wellen, global president and general manager of MotorTrend Group, in a prepared statement.  “’Top Gear’s’ brand, stories, and personalities are a natural fit for MotorTrend as we continue our mission to embrace, entertain and empower the motoring world.”

The entire available ‘Top Gear UK’ catalog, seasons 2 through 25, will debut on the MotorTrend App, MotorTrend Group’s SVOD service, in the U.S. and Canada beginning Tuesday, June 4.  To call attention to the new pact, MotorTrend will debuting several ‘Top Gear UK’ library episodes on MotorTrend TV in the U.S. on Saturday, June 1, Sunday, June 2 and Monday, June 3 during primetime.

The new ‘Top Gear America’ is slated to begin production early this summer and make its premiere on the MotorTrend App this Fall. This digital-first series will deliver a fresh, uniquely American take on the classic ‘Top Gear’ format, following a brand-new trio of hosts.

The long running series features hosts traveling to locations around the world, performing stunts and challenges to see what varioius cars can do. Celebrities including Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz and Will Smith have all appeared on the show. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May hosted ‘Top Gear’ for more than a decade before giving way to a new crew in 2016, including actor Matt LeBlanc and automotive journalists Chris Harris and Rory Reid.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relive Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More Digital

  • Hulu - Awesomeness - t@gged_S3

    Viacom Prepares for Content Arms Race: ‘We’re Looking Beyond Our Own Networks’

    Several of Hollywood’s major players are expected to take content off the market to prop up their expected direct-to-consumer offerings, but Viacom’s message for international content buyers is that its shop will remain open. “Whilst our competitors prioritize their own platforms, Viacom is moving in a different direction,” David Lynn, chief of Viacom International Media [...]

  • Missing Link

    ‘Missing Link’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Annapurna Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Missing Link.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $7.28 million through Sunday for 1,743 national ad airings on 42 networks. (Spend [...]

  • Angry Americans with Paul Rieckhoff

    Veteran Activist Paul Rieckhoff Launches 'Angry Americans' Weekly Show With Cadence13

    Podcast company Cadence13 has launched a partnership with Paul Rieckhoff, the veterans advocate, author of “Chasing Ghosts,” founder of Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), and president and founder of Righteous Media. Rieckhoff, an Iraq War veteran and a political independent, is hosting the weekly podcast “Angry Americans” in partnership with Cadence13. The show, [...]

  • Daniel Ek Spotify

    Hit Songwriters Slam Spotify's Attempt to Lower Royalties: ‘You Have Used Us’

    Nile Rodgers, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Greg Kurstin, Frank Dukes, Benj Pasel and Justin Paul, Mike Elizondo, Murda Beatz, Ross Golan and Teddy Geiger — who between them have collaborated with everyone from David Bowie and Aretha Franklin to Adele and Camila Cabello — are among the dozens of songwriters who slammed Spotify in an open [...]

  • The Void's San Francisco Location to

    Location-Based VR Startup The Void to Open San Francisco Outpost

    The Void is coming to San Francisco: The location-based VR startup is getting ready to open a new outpost in the Westfield San Francisco Centre mall on the city’s busy Market street this summer, Variety has learned. There’s no word on the exact launch date; The Void didn’t immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment. [...]

  • Ben Relles - YouTube

    YouTube Jumping Into Interactive Programming, Led by Originals Exec Ben Relles

    YouTube plans to take its original programming into a new dimension — with a new slate of content geared around interactive content and live specials. The new initiative will be headed by Ben Relles, who previously was head of unscripted for YouTube Originals, a position he held since June 2015. Relles has been named to [...]

  • Blackpink

    K-Pop Sensations Blackpink Set New YouTube Records, Topping Ariana Grande

    Blackpink, the four-member K-pop girl group that has taken the world by storm, has officially broken the YouTube record as the most-viewed music video debut with “Kill This Love.” The group’s “Kill This Love” video, released April 4, garnered 56.7 million views in its first 24 hours, according to YouTube. That beat the previous record [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad