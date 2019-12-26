×

Top 19 Media Trends of 2019: D.A.W.N. of a New Streaming Era

By

Kevin's Most Recent Stories

View All
C3PO (Anthony Daniels), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) in STAR WARS: EPISODE IX.
CREDIT: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Disney. Apple. WarnerMedia. NBCUniversal.

This quartet’s streaming launches that began in late 2019 spell out the D.A.W.N. of a new era: U.S. companies are driving a big shift in where video entertainment will be accessible digitally.

Disney Plus had been announced long before 2019, but key details about it such as its content lineup and price became clear in April. Meanwhile, Apple, a yearslong subject of SVOD launch rumors, in March finally disclosed it would in the fall release an SVOD called Apple TV Plus. NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max are expected to launch in April and May 2020, respectively.

Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max (WarnerMedia’s streamer), and Peacock (NBCU’s streamer) are entering a U.S. video streaming market that the first wave of streamers — Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu — have long held a tight grip on.

On the content side, Warner Bros. TV in July secured the rights to “Friends” for $425 million, while NBCUniversal in June nabbed the rights to “The Office” for $500 million. These shows represent two of Netflix’s most beloved and reliable assets that helped fuel its success with subscribers. 

Hollywood has no precedent with this new breed of product, so there’s little sense of what’s going to happen next. But the SVOD spend pie is still expanding and SVOD stacking is increasing. So in 2020, it’s worth keeping in mind that one subscription gained by someone won’t always mean one subscription lost by someone else.  

This is one of a series, 19 Trends That Defined the Media Business in 2019.

More TV

  • C3PO (Anthony Daniels), Finn (John Boyega)

    Top 19 Media Trends of 2019: D.A.W.N. of a New Streaming Era

    Disney. Apple. WarnerMedia. NBCUniversal. This quartet’s streaming launches that began in late 2019 spell out the D.A.W.N. of a new era: U.S. companies are driving a big shift in where video entertainment will be accessible digitally. Disney Plus had been announced long before 2019, but key details about it such as its content lineup and [...]

  • Lakers Clippers

    TV Ratings: Clippers-Lakers Game Tops Christmas Day

    The crosstown match-up between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers — which saw the Clippers win 111-106 — scored a 1.8 rating and 5.6 million viewers, per preliminary data, taking ABC to an easy win on Christmas Day. Meanwhile, a repeat of the movie “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” on NBC came in [...]

  • YOU

    Netflix's 'You' Boss on 'Joe Being Threatened With a Reflection' in Season 2

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “You” Season 2. Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is going to be a dad. And that’s not even the biggest bombshell of the second season of “You.” After killing the supposed love of his life Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and pining her murder on her therapist [...]

  • Game of Thrones

    Most-Watched Television Networks: Ranking 2019’s Winners and Losers

    It’s tough out there for a linear network. Even inside the major media conglomerates, the buzz is all about a company’s new digital platform, not its legacy channels. Which is a shame, as millions of Americans still watch TV the old-fashioned way: on TV.  The streaming services, of course, rely greatly on current and library [...]

  • The First Temptation of Christ

    Gay Jesus Netflix Special Creators Suffer Molotov Cocktail Attack

    The Rio de Janeiro H.Q. of Porta dos Fundos, the Brazilian comedy troupe behind the Netflix gay Jesus Christmas Special sparking outrage in Brazil, was hit by a Molotov cocktail attack in the early hours of Dec. 24. Two petrol bombs were thrown at the building. causing a fire, which was put out by one [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad