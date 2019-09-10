×

Tom Brady Joins TikTok on Heels of NFL’s Deal With Video Platform

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Brady
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Tom Brady is now on TikTok: The New England Patriots QB, in his first post on the social-video service Tuesday, shared highlights from his Week 1 game day in which the Patriots trounced the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His joining TikTok comes after the NFL last week announced a new multiyear pact with the service, owned by Chinese internet company ByteDance — an attempt by the league to reach a new cohort of younger fans online.

The inaugural TikTok from Brady, the Super Bowl-champion QB many NFL fans love to hate, is backed with a snippet of Young Thug’s “Hot” featuring Gunna. The post shows a smash-cut of footage showing Brady arriving at the stadium, game highlights and his postgame reaction to the win. In addition to TikTok, Brady is on social platforms including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (where he posted a similarly triumphant video after the Patriots’ victory on Monday).

The Patriots are also on TikTok (with 36,000 fans), but they’re trailing the the Steelers (237,000) and Philadelphia Eagles (76,000), which have racked up the most followers of NFL teams on the platform so far. The NFL’s official account on TikTok counts over 395,000 followers so far.

On TikTok, NFL content will include packaged highlights, sideline moments, and behind-the-scenes footage. Additionally, the NFL and TikTok said they’re partnering together around a series of NFL-themed hashtag challenges, inviting users of the service to post videos celebrating their favorite NFL clubs and players.

“Partnering with TikTok is a natural extension of our media strategy,” Blake Stuchin, VP of digital media business development for the NFL, said in a statement. “The platform reaches a fast-growing global audience of NFL fans and future fans.”

ByteDance acquired Musical.ly in 2017 and then migrated those users over to the TikTok platform a year ago. The company earlier this year agreed to pay $5.7 million to settle FTC allegations that it illegally collected personal info from children.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Tom Brady

    Tom Brady Joins TikTok on Heels of NFL's Deal With Video Platform

    Tom Brady is now on TikTok: The New England Patriots QB, in his first post on the social-video service Tuesday, shared highlights from his Week 1 game day in which the Patriots trounced the Pittsburgh Steelers. His joining TikTok comes after the NFL last week announced a new multiyear pact with the service, owned by [...]

  • Sean Parker Investing in Peter Jackson's

    Sean Parker Investing in Peter Jackson's Weta Digital

    Technology entrepreneur Sean Parker has made a “significant” investment in Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital special effects company. Parker and Jackson made the announcement jointly. They did not disclose the size of Parker’s investment or the specific role he would play. “I’ve long admired Peter Jackson’s and Fran Walsh’s work, and the ground-breaking VFX and animation [...]

  • Apple iphone 11

    Apple Introduces $699 iPhone 11, Higher-End iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

    Apple unveiled three new iPhone models at its annual fall media event in Cupertino, Calif. Tuesday. These include the new iPhone 11, as well as two high-end models dubbed the 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max. The new iPhone 11 effectively replaces the iPhone XR, the company’s lower-priced phone from its 2018 line-up. It [...]

  • Apple TV+

    Apple TV Plus to Launch on Nov. 1, Cost $4.99 per Month

    Apple has finally revealed key details about its upcoming video subscription service: The company used a press event for the introduction of the new iPhone Tuesday to announce that its Apple TV Plus service is going to launch in 100 countries on Nov. 1. The service will be priced at $4.99 per month, and Apple [...]

  • Illustration of the video streaming company

    Netflix Loses Title as No. 1 Bandwidth-Eating Application

    For years, Netflix has ranked as the biggest application in terms of bandwidth consumption on internet networks, particularly during peak-period hours. But now Netflix has dropped to second place globally behind web-based media streaming apps, as video consumption overall continues to climb, according to the 2019 Global Internet Phenomena Report from Sandvine, a vendor of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad