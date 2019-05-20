FCC Chairman Backs T-Mobile, Sprint Merger With New Conditions

T-Mobile and Sprint submitted a new plan for their proposed $26 billion merger to the FCC — which includes enhanced 5G buildout commitments and spinning off Boost Mobile — and got the nod from Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai.

T-Mobile and Sprint first announced their plans to merge in April 2018, combining forces to take on the two industry leaders — AT&T and Verizon.

To clear regulatory hurdles, the companies have been forced to make additional guarantees. Those include a commitment to deploying a 5G network that would cover 97% of the U.S. population within three years of the closing of the merger and 99% within six years.

In addition, the T-Mobile/Sprint 5G network would reach deep into rural areas, with 85% of rural Americans covered within three years and 90% covered within six years. T-Mobile and Sprint also have promised that 90% of Americans would have access to mobile broadband service at speeds of at least 100 megabits per second and 99% would have access to speeds of at least 50 Mbps.

Other commitments: The combined T-Mobile/Sprint have pledged to roll out a 5G in-home broadband product including to rural households and will divest Boost Mobile, a move designed to address potential competitive issues in the prepaid wireless segment.

T-Mobile and Sprint had already committed to not to raise prices for three years following their merger.

According to Pai’s office, in the next few weeks he will distribute a draft order to the FCC’s other commissioners that would clear the merger.

“In light of the significant commitments made by T-Mobile and Sprint as well as the facts in the record to date, I believe that this transaction is in the public interest and intend to recommend to my colleagues that the FCC approve it,” Pai said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity to speed up the deployment of 5G throughout the United States and bring much faster mobile broadband to rural Americans. We should seize this opportunity.”

Under the revised terms of the merger submitted with the FCC, the companies would “suffer serious consequences” — including billions of dollars in financial penalties — “if they fail to follow through on their commitments to the FCC,” according to Pai.

The FCC opened a proceeding to consider the T-Mobile/Sprint transaction on June 15, 2018.