×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FCC Chairman Backs T-Mobile, Sprint Merger With New Conditions

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All

T-Mobile and Sprint submitted a new plan for their proposed $26 billion merger to the FCC — which includes enhanced 5G buildout commitments and spinning off Boost Mobile — and got the nod from Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai.

T-Mobile and Sprint first announced their plans to merge in April 2018, combining forces to take on the two industry leaders — AT&T and Verizon.

To clear regulatory hurdles, the companies have been forced to make additional guarantees. Those include a commitment to deploying a 5G network that would cover 97% of the U.S. population within three years of the closing of the merger and 99% within six years.

In addition, the T-Mobile/Sprint 5G network would reach deep into rural areas, with 85% of rural Americans covered within three years and 90% covered within six years. T-Mobile and Sprint also have promised that 90% of Americans would have access to mobile broadband service at speeds of at least 100 megabits per second and 99% would have access to speeds of at least 50 Mbps.

Related

Other commitments: The combined T-Mobile/Sprint have pledged to roll out a 5G in-home broadband product including to rural households and will divest Boost Mobile, a move designed to address potential competitive issues in the prepaid wireless segment.

T-Mobile and Sprint had already committed to not to raise prices for three years following their merger.

According to Pai’s office, in the next few weeks he will distribute a draft order to the FCC’s other commissioners that would clear the merger.

“In light of the significant commitments made by T-Mobile and Sprint as well as the facts in the record to date, I believe that this transaction is in the public interest and intend to recommend to my colleagues that the FCC approve it,” Pai said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity to speed up the deployment of 5G throughout the United States and bring much faster mobile broadband to rural Americans. We should seize this opportunity.”

Under the revised terms of the merger submitted with the FCC, the companies would “suffer serious consequences” — including billions of dollars in financial penalties — “if they fail to follow through on their commitments to the FCC,” according to Pai.

The FCC opened a proceeding to consider the T-Mobile/Sprint transaction on June 15, 2018.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Digital

  • FCC Chairman Backs T-Mobile, Sprint Merger

    FCC Chairman Backs T-Mobile, Sprint Merger With New Conditions

    T-Mobile and and Sprint submitted a new plan for their proposed $26 billion merger to the FCC — which includes enhanced 5G buildout commitments and spinning off Boost Mobile — and got the nod from Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai. T-Mobile and Sprint first announced their plans to merge in April 2018, combining forces [...]

  • Tyffon Raises $7.8M, Prepares Launch of

    Disney-Backed VR Startup Tyffon Raises $7.8 Million (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney-backed immersive media startup Tyffon has raised a new $7.8 million Series A round of funding. The company wants to use the new cash infusion for an international expansion that includes the opening of a Santa Monica, Calif.-based virtual reality (VR) center. “We will also accelerate our IP licensing activities with major Hollywood studios,” Tyffon [...]

  • Huawei Restricted From Using Google's Android

    Huawei Restricted From Using Google's Android as U.S.-China Tensions Mount

    Google has prevented controversial Chinese tech firm Huawei from accessing the latest versions of the Android mobile phone operating system. The move follows U.S. government attempts to blacklist the Chinese firm. “We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications,” Google sources told news agencies Sunday. “Huawei will only be able to use the [...]

  • JUMP camera

    Google Is Shutting Down Its Jump VR Video Program

    Google will shut down Jump, its cloud-based video stitching service, this summer. The company emailed creators Friday afternoon to tell them that Jump would be shuttered on June 28, and detailed plans for the shut-down on its website as well. In its email, Google justified the closure of Jump with the emergence of new video [...]

  • Relix Live Music Conference

    Relix Live Music Conference Puts Spotlight on Gender Parity, Privacy

    The third annual Relix Live Music Conference took place at New York’s Brooklyn Bowl earlier this week. The two-day confab, which featured panels and Q&As by executives from such companies as Live Nation, Q Prime, SiriusXM, Bowery Presents, Glassnote Music, Shorefire Media and Splice, among many others, offered a fascinating and honest look at the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad