×

TiVo Announces New Edge DVR, TiVo Plus Service

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
TiVo Edge
CREDIT: Courtesy of TiVo

As widely expected, TiVo unveiled a new version of its DVR dubbed TiVo Edge Tuesday. The company also announced a new ad-supported streaming service called TiVo Plus that will be exclusive to users of the company’s devices.

The new TiVo Edge combines 4K Dolby Vision HDR video playback capabilities with Dolby Atmos sound, and can be used to both record live TV and access a range of streaming apps. The device is available both as a version for cable customers (6 tuners, 2TB hard drive) and cord cutters (4 tuners,  2TB hard drive).

Most of these details had leaked before the official announcement, making the service and device pricing may be the most interesting new piece of information: The TiVo Edge for cable customers costs $400, with a $14.99 monthly service fee, and options for a yearly ($149.99 ) and a lifetime plan ($549.99).

The TiVo Edge for cord cutters on the other hand costs $350, and just $6.99 per month. Yearly and lifetime options are available for $69.99 and $249.99, respectively. Previously, TiVo was charging cord cutters $14.99 per month as well. Clearly, the company is waking up to the fact that these consumers are price sensitive.

That may also be one reason for the launch of TiVo Plus, the company’s new ad-supported streaming service. Similar to the Roku Channel, the TiVo Plus aggregates content from publishers like America’s Funniest Home Videos, FailArmy, FilmRise, Food52 and TMZ. All of the content is available for free, and only on TiVo devices. TiVo Plus will come to new and existing devices in the coming weeks.

Missing from Tuesday’s announcements was any hint at a new streaming-only device that the company has been working on. TiVo CEO Dave Shull recently told CNN that the company was going to introduce a $50 streaming stick in 2020.

More Digital

  • Disney Plus user interface home screen

    Inside Disney's New York Stream Factory

    It’s early September, just two months before the Nov. 12 go-live date for Disney Plus. Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services, sits five floors above Chelsea Market, the bustling mall and tourist attraction in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood — in the global nerve center of the Mouse House’s video-streaming operations. On Disney’s earnings call a few [...]

  • Distribber-Go-Digital-logos

    Distribution Companies Distribber, GoDigital Close Down, Rattling Independent Filmmakers

    The independent film world has been rattled recently by the apparent closure of do-it-yourself digital distributor Distribber and its parent GoDigital Inc. Los Angeles-based Distribber was launched more than a decade ago as a means of allowing filmmakers to access digital distribution platforms and to monitor their earnings in exchange for an upfront flat fee. [...]

  • Ajit Pai

    Court Upholds Net Neutrality Repeal, Allows States to Set Own Rules

    An appeals court upheld the Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of net neutrality on Tuesday, but carved out an exception that allows states to set their own rules. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that the FCC has the discretion under the Telecommunications Act of 1996 to deregulate internet service. The FCC voted [...]

  • TiVo Edge

    TiVo Announces New Edge DVR, TiVo Plus Service

    As widely expected, TiVo unveiled a new version of its DVR dubbed TiVo Edge Tuesday. The company also announced a new ad-supported streaming service called TiVo Plus that will be exclusive to users of the company’s devices. The new TiVo Edge combines 4K Dolby Vision HDR video playback capabilities with Dolby Atmos sound, and can [...]

  • Viacom-Owned Streamer Pluto TV Launches ‘Degrassi’

    Viacom-Owned Streamer Pluto TV Launches ‘Degrassi’ Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Viacom’s streamer, Pluto TV, has launched a dedicated “Degrassi” channel on its ad-supported streaming platform. The pop-up channel will be programmed with “Degrassi: The Next Generation” and installments of the later “Degrassi” series. The channel is available on Pluto TV in the U.S. and U.K., offering hundreds of episodes from the teen drama series, which [...]

  • Pandora logo

    Pandora Revamps Mobile App With New Discovery Section, Customizable Stations

    Pandora is unveiling a major refresh to its mobile app that puts a bigger emphasis on discovery, while also giving users an easy way to fine-tune their favorite stations. The new app is launching for both iOS and Android devices, and will be available to all mobile users in the coming weeks. The revamp of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad