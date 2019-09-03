×

TiVo’s Upcoming Edge DVR Detailed in New Leak

TiVo’s next-generation DVR, dubbed the TiVo Edge, is not so secret anymore: Some box art unearthed by Zatznotfunny.com this past weekend reveals both the design as well as most key features of the device.

The TiVO Edge, which Variety first reported on in June, looks a bit like a PlayStation 4, complete with a groove that separates top and bottom of the device. The configuration found by Zatznotfunny comes with 6 tuners, which would make it possible to watch one show and record 5 others at the same time, as well as a 2 TB hard drive.

A TiVo spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other features detailed in the leak include native voice control, likely via the DVR’s remote, as well as Alexa control via external Echo speakers. The device will also support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision HDR, and 4K video.

The TiVo Edge will support cable TV recording, but the company is apparently also working on a model for cord cutters that’s all about recording over-the-air broadcast TV.

TiVo has been supporting a small retail business with devices like the Edge for years, but most of the company’s business has been about working with operators. Earlier this year, TiVo appointed former Weather Channel CEO Dave Shull as its new CEO. In addition to leading the cable network, Shull has also been a key executive at Dish and its sister company Echostar.

