TiVo Names Dave Shull, Former Weather Channel and Dish Exec, Its New CEO

After a nearly yearlong search, struggling entertainment tech and DVR company TiVo announced that Dave Shull has been named president and CEO.

Shull, who also will become a member of the TiVo board, will start in the position effective May 31. Interim president/CEO Raghu Rau will assume the role of vice chairperson.

Shull, formerly CEO of the Weather Channel and a longtime Dish Network exec, comes on board after TiVo earlier this month announced plans to split its product and patent-licensing businesses into two separate independent companies. His appointment comes 11 months after Enrique Rodriguez stepped down as TiVo’s president and CEO just eight months after the ex-AT&T Entertainment Group exec took the job to join John Malone’s Liberty Global cable company as CTO.

Rovi, a provider of entertainment metadata and related services, acquired TiVo for $1.1 billion in 2016 and adopted the DVR pioneer’s name.

Both Rovi (and predecessor companies) and the former TiVo have a history of aggressively pursuing licensing deals with — and litigation against — pay-TV and video companies. Currently, TiVo is locked in a patent licensing dispute with Comcast.

Jim Meyer, TiVo’s chairman, touted Shull’s “strong track record of driving value creating strategic outcomes and operational transformations, most recently at the Weather Channel and before that at Dish… He also has significant M&A experience and is the right person to lead TiVo’s separation process, which we believe will result in significant value for our stockholders.”

Shull most recently served as the CEO of the Weather Channel cable network, acquired last year by Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios. While at the Weather Channel from 2015-18, Shull overhauled the organization to streamline operating costs, separated the digital assets from its television and OTT products resulting in the sale of its digital businesses to IBM in 2016.

Prior to the Weather Channel, Shull worked at Dish and sister company EchoStar for 10 years in various roles, including EVP and chief commercial officer, SVP of programming, managing director of Asia Pacific, and VP of operations.