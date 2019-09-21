Tinder’s Apocalyptic ‘Swipe Night’ Interactive Dating Show Sets Release Date

Tinder next month will bow its first original entertainment content — “Swipe Night,” an interactive adventure series in which viewers are forced to make dating choices on humanity’s last night on Earth.

Variety previously reported details of the social network/dating app service’s foray into original content, which recently wrapped production in Mexico City and was directed by Karena Evans, who has helmed numerous music videos for rapper Drake including “In My Feelings” and “Nice For What.” The project had a budget of over $5 million and the six-episode series has a total runtime of more than two hours, Variety reported.

The first episode of “Swipe Night” will premiere Sunday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. local time in the U.S. Subsequent installments will be released weekly on Sundays and will only be available for 6 hours (from 6 p.m. to midnight local time).

Why is Tinder launching an choose-your-own-adventure-style thriller? The company explained that by presenting a “shared content experience,” it wants to provide a kind of ice-breaker for Tinder members to connect with each other.

As the story unfolds, viewers will encounter “moral dilemmas and practical choices,” according to Tinder, with only 7 seconds to make a choice — and no way to reconsider. After each “Swipe Night” story release, Tinder members’ choices will be added to their profiles. That will show their potential matches which decisions they did and didn’t make and, according to the company, “will make for plenty of material for post-apocalyptic banter.”

“Seven years ago, Tinder revolutionized the way we meet with the invention of its Swipe feature. Now, with ‘Swipe Night,’ we’re proud to be pushing the envelope again, by letting people connect in ways they can’t anywhere else,” Tinder CEO Elie Seidman said in the official announcement.

“Swipe Night” follows a group of friends played by Angela Wong Carbone (“Chinatown Horror Story”), Jordan Christian Hearn (“Inherent Vice”) and Shea Gabor. The series was written by Nicole Delaney (Netflix’s “Big Mouth”) and Brandon Zuck (HBO’s “Insecure”).

“We jumped at the chance to work with a brand like Tinder,” director Karena Evans said in a statement provided by the app maker. “They gave us the opportunity to experiment with new ways to tell a story, with a highly engaged, diverse community that’s incredibly open minded.”

After its run on Tinder, “Swipe Night” producers are looking at selling distribution rights to a streaming service or TV network, Variety reported. MDC Partners’ 72andSunny, an ad agency that “specializes in brand transformations,” was a producer on the series.

Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, is majority owned by IAC, founded and led by chairman Barry Diller.