×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tilt Brush Is Coming to the Oculus Quest VR Headset

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Facebook

Facebook just announced a major addition to the line-up for its Oculus Quest VR headset: Google is bringing its Tilt Brush virtual reality (VR) drawing app to the standalone headset, which is widely expected to become commercially available in the coming weeks.

“When we learned that Oculus was building a cord-free standalone headset, we knew we had to bring Tilt Brush to Quest,” said Google product manager Elisabeth Morant in an interview published by Facebook Wednesday. “This new form factor will unlock completely new opportunities for our artists to create.”

Tilt Brush has been one of the most popular VR apps on a number of headsets ever since it was first released on the HTC Vive back in 2016. Initially developed by a startup, Tilt Brush was acquired by Google in 2015. The app made its way to Facebook’s Oculus Rift in 2017.

The Quest will be the first mobile standalone headset to run Tilt Brush, and porting it to the less powerful device came with some challenges, according to Morant. “Most of our work porting Tilt Brush to Quest focused on performance improvements.”

However, the final result won’t be all that different from Tilt Brush on PC-based headsets, she said: “Tilt Brush on Quest should look and feel pretty much the same as the Rift version, with a few small tweaks.”

In addition to Tilt Brush, Facebook has been able to secure a number of other popular VR apps for the Quest. These include Beat Saber, Superhot, Dead and Buried II, Dance Central and more.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Digital

  • Oculus Quest Gets Google's Tilt Brush

    Tilt Brush Is Coming to the Oculus Quest VR Headset

    Facebook just announced a major addition to the line-up for its Oculus Quest VR headset: Google is bringing its Tilt Brush virtual reality (VR) drawing app to the standalone headset, which is widely expected to become commercially available in the coming weeks. “When we learned that Oculus was building a cord-free standalone headset, we knew [...]

  • Green-Eggs-and-Ham-Netflix

    'Green Eggs and Ham' Series From Ellen DeGeneres to Debut on Netflix in Q4

    After more than four years in the works, Netflix’s TV adaptation of Dr. Seuss classic “Green Eggs and Ham” is set to come to the streaming service in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Q4 launch of “Green Eggs and Ham,” from executive producer Ellen DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Television, was announced by Netflix chief [...]

  • Felix & Paul Return to Tribeca

    Watch the Trailer for Felix & Paul Studios' Scary New VR Film 'Gymnasia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Emmy award-winning VR filmmakers from Felix & Paul Studios have teamed up with the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) for a new VR film dubbed “Gymnasia” that is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival later this month — and judging from the trailer that the studio exclusively shared with Variety, it’s [...]

  • Sony Pictures Television Inks First-Look Deal

    Sony Pictures Television Inks First-Look Deal for Wattpad Stories

    Sony Pictures Television will comb through Wattpad’s 500 million stories for the next potential breakout entertainment property. SPT entered into a co-production deal with Wattpad for original TV programming, giving Sony a first look at new Wattpad stories. The companies plan to work together to identify and develop popular stories shared on Wattpad platform. The deal, [...]

  • TikTok screenshot

    India Bans Downloads of TikTok Hit Social Media App

    New downloads of the massively popular video sharing application TikTok have been halted in India. The move was ordered on Tuesday by the federal government, following a request by a Tamil Nadu state court. The app, owned by China’s Bytedance, is hugely successful in India. It had over 240 million downloads by February, according to [...]

  • best streaming service amazon prime review

    A Guide to Picking the Right Streaming Service for You

    It’s 2019, and if you haven’t cut the cable cord yet, it might be time to consider making the switch to streaming. With a ton of affordable options in the marketplace, streaming services get you much of the same content as conventional cable, with the added convenience of taking your programming on the go. It [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad