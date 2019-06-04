×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tig Notaro Is a Celeb-Clueless Talk-Show Host in Funny Or Die’s New Series

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tig Notaro
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Tig Notoro is hosting a new talk show in which she interviews famous people like James Van Der Beek – but she apparently has no idea who they are.

The stand-up comic, writer, radio contributor and actor hosts “Under a Rock With Tig Notaro,” a six-episode series from Funny Or Die that’s part talk show and part game show as Notaro attempts to figure out why her celebrity guests are well-known.

The first episode, featuring actor James Van Der Beek (“Pose,” “Dawson’s Creek”), premiered Tuesday, June 4. (Watch the episode below.) Funny Or Die isn’t divulging the names of the following five guests, hoping to feed the surprise factor of whom Notaro will encounter next. The episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays on the Funny Or Die website, YouTube channel and other digital platforms.

“I don’t watch many TV shows or films, so I’m really bad at recognizing famous people,” Notaro explains in the intro to the show.

Related

The conceit is partly designed to support the show’s brand sponsor, Amazon Alexa, which is woven into each episode: Alexa will be a co-host on “Under A Rock with Tig Notaro” to assist Notaro as she struggles to ID her “mystery guests.”

“Under a Rock with Tig Notaro” is produced by Funny Or Die and Something Fierce, the production company of Notaro and her wife, Stephanie Allynne. The series, shot in front of a studio audience, is directed by Amy Landecker. The project was created in partnership with Endeavor Global Marketing as part of its work with Amazon Alexa. Notaro is managed by Integral Entertainment and repped by ICM and law firm Zifferan Brittenham.

Notaro has herself guested on numerous talk shows, including “The Ellen Show, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Conan,” and her stand-up special “Happy to Be Here” is streaming on Netflix. She currently appears in CBS’s “Star Trek: Discovery” as Commander Jett Reno and also starred opposite Octavia Spencer in Paramount Pictures comedy “Instant Family.” Notaro continues to tour internationally, and in her time off resides in L.A. with Stephanie, their twin sons, and their cat, Fluff.

Funny Or Die claims to have a digital audience of more than 40 million. Shows from the company’s long-form production division include Netflix’s upcoming “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” starring Zach Galifianakis; “Brockmire” for IFC; “Billy on the Street” hosted by Billy Eichner; “American Vandal” for Netflix; Sarah Silverman’s “I Love You, America” for Hulu; and “No Activity” for CBS All Access.

Watch the first episode of the show with James Van Der Beek (or at this link):

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More Digital

  • Tig Notaro

    Tig Notaro Is a Celeb-Clueless Talk-Show Host in Funny Or Die’s New Series

    Tig Notoro is hosting a new talk show in which she interviews famous people like James Van Der Beek – but she apparently has no idea who they are. The stand-up comic, writer, radio contributor and actor hosts “Under a Rock With Tig Notaro,” a six-episode series from Funny Or Die that’s part talk show [...]

  • United States Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher dives

    USA Today’s New AR Game Lets You Block Penalty Kicks Like Alyssa Naeher

    USA Today launched a new Women’s World Cup augmented reality (AR) experience as part of its mobile apps Tuesday that gives users a chance to step into the shoes of Team USA goalie Alyssa Naeher. With the help of AR, users can practice blocking penalty kicks from a life-size goal, including some that approach with [...]

  • Midem Conference Kicks off Today: Sylvia

    Midem Conference Kicks off Today: Sylvia Rhone, Troy Carter and More

    As frightening as the world has become in the past three years, it’s also loaded with opportunity — commercial and otherwise — for a music industry rejuvenated by streaming but also ripe for change. The 50-plus-year-old annual Midem conference in Cannes has shrunk a bit as a horde of competitors has emerged, but it remains [...]

  • Herrens Veje. Scene 302. Morten Hee

    Global Distributors Work to Stand Out in a Competitive Streaming World

    If there’s one thing the European industry can agree on ahead of the Variety European TV Summit it’s this: a flood of OTT launches looks set to upend the TV market. New streaming services from global companies like Disney, Warner Bros., Comcast and Apple, as well as local players such as ITV and the BBC’s [...]

  • Flosports

    Discovery, WWE Invest in Niche-Sports Streamer FloSports as Part of $47 Million Funding Round

    FloSports, a provider of live-streaming and on-demand niche sports programming, announced a $47 million Series C funding round, led by current investor Discovery. The round, which brings FloSports to $75 million raised to date, also included participation from other existing FloSports investors WWE, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Causeway Media Partners, DCM Ventures, and Fertitta Capital, [...]

  • WWDC logo

    iPadOS, Dark Mode and Sign in With Apple: All the Biggest News From WWDC

    Apple used its worldwide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, Calif. Monday to preview the next major versions of its mobile and desktop operating systems. In addition to announcing that it would replace iTunes with 3 dedicated media apps, Apple also showed off a bunch of new products and features. Among the announcements, 3 stood [...]

  • Apple's iTunes Store app

    Apple's iTunes Store, iTunes App for Windows Aren't Going Away

    Hold off on the iTunes epitaphs: Apple’s iTunes Store is remaining in place, and the iTunes software for Windows will live on. Here’s what the tech giant announced at its 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday: With the introduction of macOS X 10.15 (code-named “Catalina”), the iTunes software application will disappear from the Mac — [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad