Tig Notaro Is a Celeb-Clueless Talk-Show Host in Funny Or Die’s New Series

Tig Notoro is hosting a new talk show in which she interviews famous people like James Van Der Beek – but she apparently has no idea who they are.

The stand-up comic, writer, radio contributor and actor hosts “Under a Rock With Tig Notaro,” a six-episode series from Funny Or Die that’s part talk show and part game show as Notaro attempts to figure out why her celebrity guests are well-known.

The first episode, featuring actor James Van Der Beek (“Pose,” “Dawson’s Creek”), premiered Tuesday, June 4. (Watch the episode below.) Funny Or Die isn’t divulging the names of the following five guests, hoping to feed the surprise factor of whom Notaro will encounter next. The episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays on the Funny Or Die website, YouTube channel and other digital platforms.

“I don’t watch many TV shows or films, so I’m really bad at recognizing famous people,” Notaro explains in the intro to the show.

Related TV News Roundup: EPIX Releases Teaser for DC Origin Story 'Pennyworth' (Watch) Rainn Wilson and SoulPancake Shine Light on Mental Health With Funny Or Die Documentary, Other Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

The conceit is partly designed to support the show’s brand sponsor, Amazon Alexa, which is woven into each episode: Alexa will be a co-host on “Under A Rock with Tig Notaro” to assist Notaro as she struggles to ID her “mystery guests.”

“Under a Rock with Tig Notaro” is produced by Funny Or Die and Something Fierce, the production company of Notaro and her wife, Stephanie Allynne. The series, shot in front of a studio audience, is directed by Amy Landecker. The project was created in partnership with Endeavor Global Marketing as part of its work with Amazon Alexa. Notaro is managed by Integral Entertainment and repped by ICM and law firm Zifferan Brittenham.

Notaro has herself guested on numerous talk shows, including “The Ellen Show, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Conan,” and her stand-up special “Happy to Be Here” is streaming on Netflix. She currently appears in CBS’s “Star Trek: Discovery” as Commander Jett Reno and also starred opposite Octavia Spencer in Paramount Pictures comedy “Instant Family.” Notaro continues to tour internationally, and in her time off resides in L.A. with Stephanie, their twin sons, and their cat, Fluff.

Funny Or Die claims to have a digital audience of more than 40 million. Shows from the company’s long-form production division include Netflix’s upcoming “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” starring Zach Galifianakis; “Brockmire” for IFC; “Billy on the Street” hosted by Billy Eichner; “American Vandal” for Netflix; Sarah Silverman’s “I Love You, America” for Hulu; and “No Activity” for CBS All Access.

Watch the first episode of the show with James Van Der Beek (or at this link):