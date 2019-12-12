×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tidal Gets Dolby Atmos Music, Jay-Z to Release Catalog in Immersive Audio Format

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jay-Z
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tidal

Music streaming service Tidal has partnered with Dolby to bring Dolby Atmos Music tracks to its Tidal HiFi tier. This makes Tidal the second music service to support the high-end format. For now, support is limited to certain Android devices.

Consumers may know Dolby Atmos as a surround-sound audio format for movies, which is being supported by an increasing number of high-end sound bars and home theater systems. However, the format can also be used to stream music, with Dolby promising a higher level of immersion thanks to the ability to render sounds spatially in real-time, customized for a consumer’s specific audio setup.

Some of the music available to Tidal Hi-Fi subscribers include tracks from The Weeknd, Blondie and Ariana Grande. Tidal said Thursday that Jay-Z and other artists with ownership stakes in the streaming service were working with Dolby to release their music catalog in Dolby Atmos next year.

There’s no word on how many tracks are available in Dolby Atmos thus far. Dolby has struck deals with Warner Music and Universal Music to release some of the labels’ catalog with Dolby Atmos. Sony is pushing a separate 3-D audio format, which is why Sony Music hasn’t joined Dolby’s efforts.

Much like the catalog itself, hardware support for Dolby Atmos Music is also spotty: The format is being supported by a handful of Android phones, including the latest Samsung flagship phones. Apple’s iPhone does not currently support Dolby Atmos, and neither do Google’s Pixel phones.

Dolby did announce a partnership with Amazon to bring Dolby Atmos Music to the company’s Amazon Prime Music HD service in October. As part of that partnership, Amazon also enabled Atmos Music playback on its Echo Studio speaker. There’s no word yet when Tidal Hi-Fi will be available on smart speakers as well, but a spokesperson told Variety this week that the two companies were working on bringing Tidal Hi-Fi with Dolby Atmos to additional devices.

 

 

More Digital

  • Jay-Z

    Tidal Gets Dolby Atmos Music, Jay-Z to Release Catalog in Immersive Audio Format

    Music streaming service Tidal has partnered with Dolby to bring Dolby Atmos Music tracks to its Tidal HiFi tier. This makes Tidal the second music service to support the high-end format. For now, support is limited to certain Android devices. Consumers may know Dolby Atmos as a surround-sound audio format for movies, which is being [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Tests Discounted Subscription Plans in India

    Netflix is testing discounted plans in India for some long-term subscribers. The plans are only available to selected new subscribers and not existing ones. While signing up, new users may be offered a 20% discount on a three-month subscription, a 30% discount on a six-month term and a 50% discount on a 12-month contract. These [...]

  • Editorial Use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    YouTube Institutes Stricter Harassment Policy, Won't Exempt Public Figures

    YouTube has promised to ramp up its fight against hate and harassment: The Google-owned video service announced changes to its harassment policy Wednesday, which include a ban on implicit threats of violence and insults that target someone for their race, gender expression or sexual orientation. “We will not tolerate harassment,” said YouTube’s global head of [...]

  • Janko Roettgers, Jeremy Legg, Vicky Colf,

    Listen: Inside HBO Max's Streaming Strategy With WarnerMedia CTO Jeremy Legg

    HBO Max may not be streaming to consumers until May 2020, but for Jeremy Legg, the hard work has already begun. The WarnerMedia chief technology officer is deep into the development of parent company AT&T’s highest priority next year. While rival efforts from Disney and Apple are already in market, he envisions launching a product [...]

  • quibi

    Quibi Orders Gaming Thriller ‘Curs_r’ From Anton, Stigma, Ridley Scott

    Quibi has greenlit the development of “Curs_r,” a gaming drama series executive produced by Anton, Stigma Films and Ridley Scott. The series will be directed by Toby Meakins (“Bite Size Horror”) and is written by Simon Allen (“The Watch,” “Das Boot,” “The Musketeers”). Matthew James Wilkinson (“Yesterday,” “Amulet”) is producing. The series centers on the [...]

  • Susie Banikarim - Vice News

    Vice News Hires Susie Banikarim to Head Newsgathering Operations (EXCLUSIVE)

    Susie Banikarim, a journalist with nearly two decades of experience in digital and TV news, is joining Vice News as one of its top editorial execs. Vice Media Group tapped Banikarim as executive VP and global head of newsgathering for Vice News, a newly created role. She will be based out of Vice’s Brooklyn headquarters [...]

  • Daniel Ek Spotify

    New Netflix Original to Tell the Story of Spotify's Creation

    In a case of one disrupter telling the story of another, Netflix has boarded a series about the creation of Spotify, the Swedish startup that’s become one of the world’s leading music services. The as-yet-untitled limited series, to be directed by Per-Olav Sørensen (“Quicksand”), is inspired by the book “Spotify Untold” by Sven Carlsson and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad