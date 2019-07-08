×

Thrillist Hires Meghan Kirsch, Former Vice and A&E Exec, as Chief Content Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Meghan Kirsch - Thrillist
CREDIT: Courtesy of Group Nine Media

Thrillist hired Meghan Kirsch, most recently Vice Media’s SVP of marketing and creative, as chief content officer.

In the new role, Kirsch will oversee all editorial content and brand identity for Thrillist, heading written, video, production and design teams for the lifestyle media publisher that focuses on food, drink, travel and entertainment. Founded in 2004, Thrillist is part of Group Nine Media, which also houses NowThis, the Dodo and Seeker.

Kirsch will officially start at Thrillist on Aug. 5. She will report to Thrillist president Ocean MacAdams and will be based in the company’s New York headquarters.

“We’re thrilled to bring on Meghan, a true creative leader, to steer Thrillist’s content helm and further our brand’s award-winning written and video editorial output,” Thrillist president Ocean MacAdams said in announcing her hire.

Kirsch, in a statement provided by Group Nine, added, “Thrillist’s eye towards curation and track record for creating the kind of impactful content that cuts through and creates a loyal fanbase makes it an exciting place to be.”

At Vice, Kirsch ran strategy, development and execution of marketing campaigns for Vice, Viceland, Vice Digital, Vice News and Vice Studios. She led the launch of Vice Labs, a short-form experimental content creation team, and was part of the team that won a Primetime Emmy Award for “Viceland at the Women’s March” in 2017 in the short-form nonfiction or reality-series category.

Prior to Vice, Kirsch was VP, brand creative and marketing at A+E Networks for 11 years where she led creative development for all off-air marketing communications for A&E, History Channel and H2, and created the brand identity for launch of lifestyle network FYI. Before that, she held consumer marketing roles at AMC Networks from 2000-05.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Digital

  • Meghan Kirsch - Thrillist

    Thrillist Hires Meghan Kirsch, Former Vice and A&E Exec, as Chief Content Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Thrillist hired Meghan Kirsch, most recently Vice Media’s SVP of marketing and creative, as chief content officer. In the new role, Kirsch will oversee all editorial content and brand identity for Thrillist, heading written, video, production and design teams for the lifestyle media publisher that focuses on food, drink, travel and entertainment. Founded in 2004, [...]

  • Sony Innovation Studios buys Nuralize -

    Sony Pictures Buys Nurulize, a Virtual Production Software Startup (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Sony Innovation Studios has acquired Nurulize, a startup whose software lets users edit, color and enhance volumetrically captured images in a real-time collaborative environment. Terms of the acquisition aren’t being disclosed. Under the deal, Nurulize’s 12 employees are joining Sony Innovation Studios, which the company launched last year to give producers a [...]

  • For a web article

    Netflix Announces Milestone Italian Original About Black Youths in Italy

    Netflix has announced its fourth Italian original titled “Zero” which will mark the first Italian series centered around the present-day lives of black Italian youths said its writer and director, Antonio Dikele Distefano, in a Netflix launch video posted on Youtube. Dikele Distefano, a 27-year-old writer and TV music show host born in Italy from [...]

  • Studio71 - Jacksepticeye Joey Graceffa

    Studio71 Signs Jacksepticeye, Joey Graceffa and Other YouTubers to Multichannel Network Roster

    Studio71 continues to selectively invest in the multichannel network model: The company has added several notable YouTube creators and digital influencers to its roster, including Joey Graceffa and gaming personality Jacksepticeye. Jacksepticeye (above left), the online alias of Seán McLoughlin, has 22 million subscribers on YouTube. The Irish games vlogger signed with WME earlier this [...]

  • fierce-queens-quibi-nature-series

    BBC Studios Invests in Short-Form Platform Quibi

    BBC Studios has invested in Quibi. The production arm of BBC Studios recently won its first commission from Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s soon-to-launch shortform video platform, for nature series “Fierce Queens. The company has now also taken a small stake in the business. BBC Studios confirmed the deal. “We are pleased to have concluded [...]

  • US Capitol

    Copyright Office Confirms NMPA-Endorsed Mechanical Licensing Collective

    The U.S. Copyright Office today announced that it has designated the Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC) — which is backed by the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA), the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), and the Songwriters of North America (SONA) — as the new entity tasked with licensing and administering rights under the Music Modernization Act. [...]

  • Varane

    Amazon Boards 'Varane' Docu Series About the French Soccer Star (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rolling off “Les Bleus, the Heart of a Russian Epic,” Amazon Prime Video has come on board a premium three-part documentary about Raphael Varane, the soccer star who played a key role in winning the World Cup with the French team in 2018. Titled “Varane, destin de champion,” the French documentary series has been ordered [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad