Thrillist Hires Meghan Kirsch, Former Vice and A&E Exec, as Chief Content Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Thrillist hired Meghan Kirsch, most recently Vice Media’s SVP of marketing and creative, as chief content officer.

In the new role, Kirsch will oversee all editorial content and brand identity for Thrillist, heading written, video, production and design teams for the lifestyle media publisher that focuses on food, drink, travel and entertainment. Founded in 2004, Thrillist is part of Group Nine Media, which also houses NowThis, the Dodo and Seeker.

Kirsch will officially start at Thrillist on Aug. 5. She will report to Thrillist president Ocean MacAdams and will be based in the company’s New York headquarters.

“We’re thrilled to bring on Meghan, a true creative leader, to steer Thrillist’s content helm and further our brand’s award-winning written and video editorial output,” Thrillist president Ocean MacAdams said in announcing her hire.

Kirsch, in a statement provided by Group Nine, added, “Thrillist’s eye towards curation and track record for creating the kind of impactful content that cuts through and creates a loyal fanbase makes it an exciting place to be.”

At Vice, Kirsch ran strategy, development and execution of marketing campaigns for Vice, Viceland, Vice Digital, Vice News and Vice Studios. She led the launch of Vice Labs, a short-form experimental content creation team, and was part of the team that won a Primetime Emmy Award for “Viceland at the Women’s March” in 2017 in the short-form nonfiction or reality-series category.

Prior to Vice, Kirsch was VP, brand creative and marketing at A+E Networks for 11 years where she led creative development for all off-air marketing communications for A&E, History Channel and H2, and created the brand identity for launch of lifestyle network FYI. Before that, she held consumer marketing roles at AMC Networks from 2000-05.