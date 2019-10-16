Thrillist Taps Helen Hollyman, Founding Editor of Vice’s Munchies, for Top Editorial Post (EXCLUSIVE)

Thrillist, part of Discovery-backed Group Nine Media, has named food writer and journalist Helen Hollyman its new editor-in-chief.

Hollyman will be based in Thrillist’s New York headquarters, reporting to chief content officer Meghan Kirsch, a former Vice and A+E Networks exec who joined this summer.

Thrillist, which targets a millennial audience with coverage of food, drink, travel and entertainment, hasn’t had someone in the EIC role since before the formation in 2016 of Group Nine Media, according to a company rep. Previously, Thrillist co-founder Adam Rich held the editor-in-chief title; he’s now an adviser to Thrillist.

Hollyman has more than a decade of experience in food journalism. Most recently, she was running her own consulting agency specializing in brand strategy in the food, travel and lifestyle space.

Previously, she was at Vice Media from 2013-18 where she was one of the co-founders and first editor-in-chief of Munchies, where she oversaw an editorial team of 20. With Hollyman at the helm, Munchies won several James Beard Awards. She also hosted and co-produced the Munchies podcast and wrote its first cookbook, “Munchies: Late-Night Meals from the World’s Best Chefs.” She left Vice in February 2018.

Prior to Vice, she covered food and beverage industries for publications including Bon Appétit, Eater, GQ, Food 52, Saveur Magazine, Refinery29 and Time Out Magazine.

Hollyman starts at Thrillist on Nov. 4. She’s the latest hire for the media brand, along with Kirsch and executive food editor Nicole Taylor.

“Helen has deep roots and credibility in the food space, with an impressive body of work driven by creativity, quality and strong brand vision,” Kirsch said in announcing the hire.

Hollyman commented, “Food, travel and entertainment journalism are important threads in the patchwork of cultural expression, and Thrillist has some of the most compelling and meaningful storytelling in the space.”

Separately, Group Nine earlier this month announced a deal to acquire PopSugar, a female-focused media, events and merchandise company — another move consolidating players in the digital-media sector. Group Nine’s other properties are Now This, The Dodo, Seeker, and comedy studio JASH.