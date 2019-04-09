Location-Based VR Startup The Void to Open San Francisco Outpost

The Void is coming to San Francisco: The location-based VR startup is getting ready to open a new outpost in the Westfield San Francisco Centre mall on the city’s busy Market street this summer, Variety has learned. There’s no word on the exact launch date; The Void didn’t immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

The Void hasn’t officially announced the planned San Francisco location yet, but its future outpost near the Westfield food court already features posters teasing a summer launch.

The Void is one of a number of startups operating ticketed VR experiences in malls and movie theaters around the world. The company currently operates 11 such locations, with VR centers in Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Calif. and Toronto. It has announced plans to launch additional locations in Hollywood, New York, Washington, D.C. and elsewhere.

The company has partnered with Disney and Lucasfilm’s ILMxLab on a number of location-based VR experiences, including “Ralph Breaks VR” and “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire.” In addition, it has also produced some original content in-house, like its horror-themed “Nicodemus” experience. All three were featured in posters at its future SF location.