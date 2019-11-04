The Void Teams Up With Sony Pictures on ‘Jumanji’ VR Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

Location-based virtual reality (VR) startup The Void has teamed up with Sony Pictures Virtual Reality for a new “Jumanji: Reverse the Curse” VR experience that will be available at select The Void locations starting November 27. The experience will launch just ahead of the premiere of “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which is set to premiere in theaters on December 13.

As other The Void experiences, “Jumanji: Reverse the Curse” will give visitors a chance to enter the world of the franchise with wireless VR gear that allows them to explore a customized stage with real walls, doors and other props.

The experience can be explored by up to 4 visitors at a time, who transform into the characters of Dr. Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Professor Oberon and “Mouse” Finbar in VR. Their task in the experience is to rescue the Scepter of Se’payu containing the Red Jewel of Jumanji and return it to the temple from which it was stolen. Along the way, they’ll have to deal with treacherous environments, hungry wildlife and more.

“As the characters in ‘Jumanji’ are pulled into the game, we naturally had the idea to create a VR experience where fans can do the same,” said Sony Pictures senior vice president for virtual reality Jake Zim. “What’s more fun for moviegoers than to have the chance to live in VR as the characters they love – and, like in the movie, players will have to work together as a team to win the game and save ‘Jumanji.'”

The Void first teamed up with Sony Pictures back in 2016, when the two companies launched a “Ghostbusters” VR experience together that ultimately put The Void on the map as a pioneer for location-based VR. Since then, the startup has not only opened more than a dozen new locations, but also significantly evolved its stagecraft and technology.

“Utilizing new technology and more illusion design, ‘Jumanji: Reverse the Curse’ is a true adventure that travelers will want to experience over and over again,” said The Void chief creative officer Curtis Hickman. “Through close collaboration on this project, we have been able to develop a dimension that is more interactive and immersive than any Void experience has ever been before.”

The Void currently operates 16 VR centers in cities including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Toronto and Dubai. The company has announced plans to open 14 additional locations in cities including San Diego, Paris, London and Vienna over the coming months. The Void is backed by Disney, Qualcomm Ventures and James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems, among others.