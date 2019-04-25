×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Shade Room, a Top Instagram Celebrity and Gossip Publisher, Unveils First Slate of Original Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Angie-Nwandu-The-Shade-Room
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Shade Room

The Shade Room, a top Instagram-based media publisher focused on black culture, entertainment and celebrity gossip, is launching three new original series on the social platform.

The five-year-old venture, the brainchild of entrepreneur Angelica Nwandu, runs one of the most highly engaged accounts on Instagram: @TheShadeRoom, which has 15.3 million followers (referred to as “Roommates”), generates upwards of 5 billion to 6 billion impressions per month.

Now Nwandu’s TSR is diving into original programming, with three shows set to debut exclusively on the Instagram account later in 2019.

The series are: “Petty Court,” a court show for guests to air their petty grievances, hosted by Instagram star Landon Romano (1.2 million followers), who will act as judge; “Struggle Chef,” a cooking competition series featuring celebrity guests including Ray J, Joseline Hernandez (VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta”), and Tami Roman (VH1’s “Basketball Wives”); and “F-boy Chronicles,” an investigative show kicking off in New York City about guys known as F-boys (which, according to one Urban Dictionary definition, are “a specific type of male millennial douchebag”).

Related

The bread and butter of The Shade Room — which the New York Times once called “Instagram’s TMZ” — has been curated viral posts. By contrast, the new shows will be longer-form video exclusively produced by the company.

“The goal of the new programming is to give our audience what we feel they are lacking,” Nwandu said. “We want to give them curated digital programming that is tailored to their interests. “The series reinforce our commitment to providing entertainment that caters to black culture and allows us to collaborate even more closely with our Roommates, who truly make TSR feel like a family.”

TSR’s shows are being produced by a two-woman team of veteran TV producer and Daytime Emmy-nominated showrunner Tarvenia “T” Jones (“Upscale with Prentice Penny,” “Divorce Court”) and Judith Nwandu, who is Angelica’s sister.

Angelica Nwandu (who goes by Angie) will serve as executive producer on the three series, marking her latest foray as a writer and producer. Previously, she co-wrote the film “Night Comes On,” winner of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival NEXT Innovator Award and released by Samuel Goldwyn films last August.

TSR doesn’t have a specific launch date for the trio of shows, some of which will be sponsored, according to Nwandu. Each series will run four or five episodes, each of which will range from 10-15 minutes.

“Petty Court,” “Struggle Chef” and “F-boy Chronicles” were developed in-house. In the future, Nwandu said, TSR will reach out to its audience to solicit creative ideas and “we plan to give them the proper credit and opportunities.”

Nwandu, 28, founded The Shade Room in 2014 from her parents’ home when she began posting celebrity gossip on Instagram. (According to bio, her Nigerian family wanted Nwandu to become a successful accountant rather than an internet-media entrepreneur.) TSR has only one outside investor: venture-capital firm Indie.vc, founded by Bryce Roberts, who also is managing director at O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures (OATV).

According to Nwandu, TSR has doubled revenue each year and is profitable — with a net profit margin of about 50%. The company’s advertising and sponsorship clients have included CoverGirl, GMC and McDonald’s. The L.A.-based company has about a dozen full-time employees. “We operate extremely lean and self-fund all of our projects,” she said.

TSR’s regular mix of Instagram posts span breaking news, celebrity gossip and shade-throwing, and feel-good posts like TSR Positive Images.

The Shade Room has in the past run afoul of some platforms’ rules and guidelines. Three years ago, Facebook briefly suspended TSR’s page over a copyright-violation claim. In 2017, TSR reportedly warned followers (in a later-deleted post) that it was in danger of having Instagram remove its account allegedly over The Shade Room’s support of the Black Lives Matter movement. And at some point in the last two years, The Shade Room’s initial Twitter account was suspended by the platform.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Digital

  • Angie-Nwandu-The-Shade-Room

    The Shade Room, a Top Instagram Celebrity and Gossip Publisher, Unveils First Slate of Original Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Shade Room, a top Instagram-based media publisher focused on black culture, entertainment and celebrity gossip, is launching three new original series on the social platform. The five-year-old venture, the brainchild of entrepreneur Angelica Nwandu, runs one of the most highly engaged accounts on Instagram: @TheShadeRoom, which has 15.3 million followers (referred to as “Roommates”), [...]

  • Offset, Cardi B. Offset, left, and

    Cardi B and Offset Join Muzik Founder Jason Hardi for Brilliant Minds Conference

    Muzik founder Jason Hardi is scheduled to speak alongside Cardi B and Offset at the Brilliant Minds Conference, taking place in Stockholm on June 13 to 15. The symposium centered around the intersection between culture and technology was founded by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. They join previously announced speakers Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of [...]

  • Fable Premieres "Wolves in the Walls:

    Fable's Neil Gaiman VR Experience ‘Wolves in the Walls’ Gets Sequel at Tribeca

    San Francisco-based immersive entertainment startup Fable is premiering the second part of “Wolves in the Walls,” a VR experience based on the Neil Gaiman children’s book by the same name, at the Tribeca Film Festival this week. “Wolves in the Walls: It’s All Over” effortlessly connects to the existing story, and immerses viewers in the [...]

  • Universal Games - Series Your Story

    Universal Games Launches Episodic Game App With 'Saved by the Bell,' 'Law & Order,' 'Bridesmaids,' Other NBCU Properties

    NBCUniversal sees a potential $200 million-plus jackpot in adapting some of its old TV and movie franchises into an interactive storytelling game. The company’s Universal Games and Digital Platforms group on Thursday is launching a new, free-to-play mobile game, “Series: Your Story Universe” that lets players pick an avatar and play through different episodes of [...]

  • Kenny-Mitchell-Snap

    Snap Taps McDonald's Marketing Exec Kenny Mitchell as First CMO

    Snap, as part of rebuilding its senior exec team and angling to boost growth, has hired its first chief marketing officer: Kenny Mitchell, a consumer-marketing veteran who has worked at McDonald’s, Gatorade, NBC Sports Group and NASCAR. Mitchell will join the company in June 2019, reporting to CEO and cofounder Evan Spiegel. Mitchell will lead [...]

  • HTC Vive Pro VR headset

    VR Developers Say Audience Adoption is Their Biggest Challenge

    About 40% of virtual reality developers believe audience adoption is their biggest challenge when it comes to creating VR apps, according to a new survey conducted by the HTC Vive team. Vive recently surveyed about 1,800 developers about the current landscape of the VR industry. Besides audience adoption, 27% said lack of hardware is a [...]

  • China’s Streaming Giants Seek South East

    China’s Streaming Giants Seek South East Asia Expansion

    Chinese video streaming giant iQIYI is looking to expand its service across 10 countries within South East Asia. The move would be the NASDAQ-listed company’s first venture beyond Greater China. The move was disclosed on Wednesday by Yang Xianghua, president of membership & overseas business group, iQIYI, as part of a presentation at the APOS [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad