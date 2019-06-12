‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ Yet Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the fourth week in a row with “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $7.36 million through Sunday for 1,966 national ad airings on 50 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 3-9. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ABC and USA Network, and during programming such as the 2019 NBA Finals, the 2019 Stanley Cup Final and “American Ninja Warrior.”

Just behind “The Secret Life of Pets 2” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Dark Phoenix,” which saw 2,468 national ad airings across 50 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.2 million.

TV ad placements for Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” (EMV $4.2 million), Universal Pictures’ “Yesterday” ($3.89 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Men in Black: International” ($3.87 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Men in Black: International” has the best iSpot Attention Index (112) in the ranking, getting 12% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).