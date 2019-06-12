×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ Yet Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Secret Life of Pets 2
CREDIT: Courtesy of Illumination Entertainme

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the fourth week in a row with “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $7.36 million through Sunday for 1,966 national ad airings on 50 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 3-9. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ABC and USA Network, and during programming such as the 2019 NBA Finals, the 2019 Stanley Cup Final and “American Ninja Warrior.”

Just behind “The Secret Life of Pets 2” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Dark Phoenix,” which saw 2,468 national ad airings across 50 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.2 million.

Related

TV ad placements for Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” (EMV $4.2 million), Universal Pictures’ “Yesterday” ($3.89 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Men in Black: International” ($3.87 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Men in Black: International” has the best iSpot Attention Index (112) in the ranking, getting 12% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$7.36M – The Secret Life of Pets 2

Impressions: 514,659,508
Attention Score: 92.65
Attention Index: 100
National Airings: 1,966
Networks: 50
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 103
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $44.89M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 11/22/18

$6.2M – Dark Phoenix

Impressions: 542,673,032
Attention Score: 91.31
Attention Index: 85
National Airings: 2,468
Networks: 50
Most Spend On: ABC, Adult Swim
Creative Versions: 38
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $29.97M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 04/08/19

$4.2M – Toy Story 4

Impressions: 262,745,270
Attention Score: 93.04
Attention Index: 106
National Airings: 629
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 22
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.63M
Studio: Disney Pixar
Started Airing: 12/16/18

$3.89M – Yesterday

Impressions: 187,669,078
Attention Score: 92.52
Attention Index: 98
National Airings: 556
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 7
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.85M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 03/11/19

$3.87M – Men in Black: International

Impressions: 318,667,584
Attention Score: 93.48
Attention Index: 112
National Airings: 1,101
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: ABC, Nick
Creative Versions: 21
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.87M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 12/20/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 06/03/2019 and 06/09/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Digital

  • The Secret Life of Pets 2

    ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ Yet Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the fourth week in a row with “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $7.36 million [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Lionsgate Pacts With Hulu, FX for Two-Year Output Deal

    Disney-controlled streaming service Hulu and cable channel FX have jointly bought the rights to show Lionsgate movies released in 2020 and 2021. The news was first reported Tuesday by The Information, which cited people familiar with the situation. The report also said that after 2021, Lionsgate expects to license the movies to its own cable [...]

  • Oculus Quest Sales Data: Here's What

    Early Oculus Quest Data Suggests Solid Sales, But No Blockbuster Numbers

    Early indicators suggest that Facebook’s new Oculus Quest VR headset is seeing solid sales, but it doesn’t seem to be a blockbuster. Still, some estimate that Facebook could sell more than 1 million units in 2019. Facebook has yet to release any official sales numbers for the Quest, which was officially released last month. The [...]

  • Ellen DeGeneres'A Conversation with Ellen DeGeneres',

    Kids' Show With Ellen DeGeneres as 7-Year-Old in Works at Warner Bros. Animation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ellen DeGeneres’ latest project: She’s reverting to her childhood. In animated show “Little Ellen,” the talk-show host and comedian will be portrayed as a 7-year-old — who is, of course, “hilarious and unpredictable,” according to her company. The project is in development at Ellen Digital Ventures and Warner Bros. Animation. In the 2D animated series, [...]

  • California, New York, Other States Sue

    10 State Attorneys General Sue to Stop Sprint T-Mobile Merger

    The proposed merger of telco giants Sprint and T-Mobile is getting some significant push-back: On Tuesday, 10 states including California, New York and the District of Columbia, sued to prevent the merger from going forward. The lawsuit alleges that the merger will reduce competition, leading to higher prices and less access for consumers. T-Mobile didn’t [...]

  • Shazam

    Shazam Adds Headphone Monitoring Support for Android

    Music recognition app Shazam can now identify the songs you are listening to even when you are wearing headphones. The new feature, dubbed Pop-up Shazam, was added to the latest Android version of the service this week. Techcrunch was first to spot the new feature. Headphone monitoring is not available in Shazam’s iOS app, and [...]

  • Hearst Magazines - Zuri Rice

    Hearst Hires Nickelodeon Exec Zuri Rice to Head Originals (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hearst Magazines has tapped a new head of original video: Zuri Rice, a 14-year veteran of Viacom who most recently led short-form originals at Nickelodeon. Rice joins the company as senior VP, head of video development and content strategy for Hearst Originals. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing the creative direction [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad