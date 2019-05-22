‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”
Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $11.52 million through Sunday for 869 national ad airings on 41 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 13-19. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including CBS, NBC and TNT, and during programming such as “The Big Bang Theory,” NBA Basketball and “American Idol.”
Just behind “The Secret Life of Pets 2” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Dark Phoenix,” which saw 1,667 national ad airings across 46 networks, with an estimated media value of $7.19 million.
TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “Aladdin” (EMV: $6 million), Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” ($4.48 million) and Universal’s “A Dog’s Journey” ($4.47 million) round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$11.52M – The Secret Life of Pets 2
$7.19M – Dark Phoenix
$6M – Aladdin
$4.48M – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
$4.47M – A Dog’s Journey
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 05/13/2019 and 05/19/2019.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
