‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $11.52 million through Sunday for 869 national ad airings on 41 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 13-19. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including CBS, NBC and TNT, and during programming such as “The Big Bang Theory,” NBA Basketball and “American Idol.”

Just behind “The Secret Life of Pets 2” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Dark Phoenix,” which saw 1,667 national ad airings across 46 networks, with an estimated media value of $7.19 million.

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “Aladdin” (EMV: $6 million), Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” ($4.48 million) and Universal’s “A Dog’s Journey” ($4.47 million) round out the chart.

