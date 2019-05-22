×
'The Secret Life of Pets 2' Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

The Secret Life of Pets 2
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $11.52 million through Sunday for 869 national ad airings on 41 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 13-19. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including CBS, NBC and TNT, and during programming such as “The Big Bang Theory,” NBA Basketball and “American Idol.”

Just behind “The Secret Life of Pets 2” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Dark Phoenix,” which saw 1,667 national ad airings across 46 networks, with an estimated media value of $7.19 million.

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “Aladdin” (EMV: $6 million), Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” ($4.48 million) and Universal’s “A Dog’s Journey” ($4.47 million) round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$11.52M – The Secret Life of Pets 2

Impressions: 310,698,040
Attention Score: 89.32
Attention Index: 76
National Airings: 869
Networks: 41
Most Spend On: CBS, NBC
Creative Versions: 24
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.60M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 11/22/18

$7.19M – Dark Phoenix

Impressions: 369,838,447
Attention Score: 91.22
Attention Index: 92
National Airings: 1,667
Networks: 46
Most Spend On: TNT, ESPN
Creative Versions: 21
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.49M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 04/08/19

$6M – Aladdin

Impressions: 421,511,563
Attention Score: 90.45
Attention Index: 85
National Airings: 974
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: ABC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 52
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $24.16M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 10/11/18

$4.48M – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Impressions: 353,833,518
Attention Score: 88.09
Attention Index: 68
National Airings: 812
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: NBC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 29
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $25.36M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 01/20/19

$4.47M – A Dog’s Journey

Impressions: 324,765,487
Attention Score: 91.33
Attention Index: 93
National Airings: 998
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 38
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.2M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 01/31/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 05/13/2019 and 05/19/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

