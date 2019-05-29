‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $7.12 million through Sunday for 1,588 national ad airings on 50 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 20-26. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Nick and TNT, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, “The Voice” and “NBA Full Court Press.”

Just behind “The Secret Life of Pets 2” in second place: Walt Disney Pictures’ “Aladdin,” which saw 1,182 national ad airings across 40 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.36 million.

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “Dark Phoenix” (EMV: $5.27 million), Columbia Pictures’ “Men in Black: International” ($4.1 million) and Paramount Pictures’ “Rocketman” ($3.5 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Men in Black: International” has the best iSpot Attention Index (141) in the ranking, getting 41% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).