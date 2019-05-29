×
‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

The Secret Life of Pets 2
CREDIT: Illumination Entertainment

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $7.12 million through Sunday for 1,588 national ad airings on 50 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 20-26. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Nick and TNT, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, “The Voice” and “NBA Full Court Press.”

Just behind “The Secret Life of Pets 2” in second place: Walt Disney Pictures’ “Aladdin,” which saw 1,182 national ad airings across 40 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.36 million.

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “Dark Phoenix” (EMV: $5.27 million), Columbia Pictures’ “Men in Black: International” ($4.1 million) and Paramount Pictures’ “Rocketman” ($3.5 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Men in Black: International” has the best iSpot Attention Index (141) in the ranking, getting 41% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$7.12M – The Secret Life of Pets 2

Impressions: 429,311,986
Attention Score: 90.39
Attention Index: 81
National Airings: 1,588
Networks: 50
Most Spend On: NBC, Nick
Creative Versions: 45
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $28.58M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 11/22/18

$5.36M – Aladdin

Impressions: 431,589,357
Attention Score: 86.01
Attention Index: 56
National Airings: 1,182
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 58
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $29.98M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 10/11/18

$5.27M – Dark Phoenix

Impressions: 310,489,049
Attention Score: 92.90
Attention Index: 109
National Airings: 1,591
Networks: 45
Most Spend On: TNT, Adult Swim
Creative Versions: 33
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.36M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 04/08/19

$4.1M – Men in Black: International

Impressions: 190,666,683
Attention Score: 95.39
Attention Index: 141
National Airings: 622
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: NBC, TNT
Creative Versions: 6
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $5.60M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 12/20/18

$3.5M – Rocketman

Impressions: 241,768,873
Attention Score: 92.12
Attention Index: 99
National Airings: 613
Networks: 21
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.90M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 10/09/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 05/20/2019 and 05/26/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

