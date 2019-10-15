Electric Entertainment Launching OTT Channel Electric Now (EXCLUSIVE)

U.S.-based producer and distributor Electric Entertainment is launching Electric Now, a linear OTT channel that will feature its top series and library content.

The channel will have episodes of “The Outpost,” the fantasy-adventure series that has just had its third season greenlit by U.S. network The CW. The new season will head into production in early 2020.

Series including “Leverage” will also feature, alongside movies-of-the-week and films from Electric’s catalogue. There will also likely be some third-party acquisitions. The ad-supported Electric Now service will run on digital platforms, including Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Stirr, XUMO and Distro TV.

L.A.-based indie Electric distributes its own content in international markets. With rights deals in place around the world, the company is not aiming to take the Electric Now service out beyond the U.S., Electric Entertainment CEO Dean Devlin told Variety during the Mipcom market in Cannes.

“Electric Now represents an incredibly exciting new phase for our company,” he said. “We are inviting our viewers to a singular channel to find our content. By bundling together our titles all on one platform we are able to aggregate our remarkably loyal fans.”

Electric Entertainment is using Veset Nimbus, the cloud-based linear channel management platform, to create and operate its new channel.