×

The Onion Teams With Sony Music to Create Podcasts for ‘Presumably Illiterate People’

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Onion
CREDIT: The Onion

America’s finest news source is jumping on the podcast bandwagon.

The Onion, the satirical news brand owned by G/O Media, inked a partnership with Sony Music Entertainment to create original podcasts. The first project is “The Topical,” a new daily podcast (seemingly a spoof of the New York Times’ popular “The Daily”) focused on current events, which is slated to launch in January 2020.

Under the pact, the Onion will oversee all creative aspects of the podcast, including writing, production and recording. UTA represented The Onion in the agreement.

“The Onion is thrilled to have found a stalwart ally in Sony Music Entertainment to help it dominate yet another medium in the world of journalism,” Jordan LaFlure, executive editor at The Onion, said in a prepared statement. “A daily news podcast provides an opportunity for The Onion to access and inform billions of presumably illiterate people previously deprived of the finest reporting the world has ever known.”

The Onion previously dipped its toe in the podcasting waters with “A Very Fatal Murder,” a lampoon of the true-crime genre (which is enormously popular in the podcast world). Season 2 of the series launched on Luminary earlier this year.

For Sony Music, the Onion partnership is the latest move to capitalize on the continuing surge in podcast listening. The music company teamed up earlier this year with producers Adam Davidson and Laura Mayer to form Brooklyn-based Three Uncanny Four Productions and recently announced a deal with U.K.-based producer Renay Richardson for podcast joint venture Broccoli Content.

“The Onion is synonymous with great topical and cultural satire and we are thrilled to be working with them to further expand their presence in podcasting,” said Tom Mackay, president of film and TV A&R for Sony Music.

Private-equity backed G/O Media bought Chicago-based Onion Inc., along with sites formerly housed under the Gizmodo Media Group, in a deal with Univision in April 2019. Employees of the acquired properties have clashed with the new owners, most publicly when the entire Deadspin editorial team quit last week in protest over G/O Media’s insistence that the site limit coverage to sports — a directive triggered by Deadspin staffers writing articles critical of the parent company.

More Digital

  • SiriusXM Names Alex Luke Senior VP

    SiriusXM Names Alex Luke Senior VP of Digital Content

    SiriusXM announced today that Alex Luke has been named senior VP, digital content for both SiriusXM and Pandora. Luke will lead programming for Pandora and editorial content on the Pandora and SiriusXM digital platforms, according to the announcement. In his newly created position, he will report directly to Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content [...]

  • NBA-TV-direct-to-consumer

    NBA TV Now Available as Direct Streaming Service, No Cable or Satellite TV Required

    The NBA is making a cord-cutting play: NBA TV, the league’s 24-hour basketball channel previously available only through a cable or satellite TV provider, is now available as a standalone streaming service. Pro hoops fans can subscribe directly over the internet to NBA TV, which carries over 100 live games per season along with original [...]

  • Damian Garbaccio

    Translation, UnitedMasters Combine for New Brand-Marketing Initiatives Under Ex-Nielsen Exec Damian Garbaccio

    Two businesses founded by former music-industry exec Steve Stoute — marketing technology agency Translation Enterprises and artist services firm UnitedMasters — are joining forces to produce new culture-based marketing insights under the leadership of former Nielsen exec Damian Garbaccio. Garbaccio, who has joined Translation Enterprises as president, is tasked with unifying Translation and UnitedMasters’s creative, [...]

  • Refinery29 - philippe-von-borries-justin-stefano

    With Vice Deal Done, Refinery29 Founders Moving Out of Management Roles

    Vice Media Group closed its acquisition of Refinery29 — and Refinery29’s co-CEOs and co-founders Philippe von Borries and Justin Stefano will no longer be involved in day-to-day management at the newly combined company. In a memo to staff Monday (Nov. 4), Vice Media Group CEO Nancy Dubuc said Stefano (above left) and von Borries (above [...]

  • Jack “CouRage” Dunlop

    Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop Leaves Twitch to Stream on YouTube Exclusively

    Twitch is losing another high-profile creator. Pro gamer and influencer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, who has 2.1 million followers on Twitch, inked a deal with YouTube to live-stream exclusively on his YouTube channel. Dunlop is scheduled to kick off his first live stream on YouTube, where he has 1.85 million subscribers, on Tuesday (Nov. 5). “I’m [...]

  • Lou Garate - Twitch

    Twitch Hires Ex-Nascar Exec Lou Garate as Head of Sponsorships Sales

    Twitch is looking to broaden its esports and live entertainment biz with the hire of longtime Nascar executive Lou Garate. Garate is joining the Amazon-owned streaming company as Twitch’s first global head of sponsorships sales. He will be based in Twitch’s New York office and focus on developing partnerships with live entertainment organizations, with an emphasis [...]

  • Disney Streaming Services

    Fired Disney Streaming Employee Alleges Company Hacked His Phone, Computer

    A former employee of Disney Streaming Services fired earlier this year is suing the company, alleging that he was the target of discrimination and harassment over his new parental status — and that Disney employees hacked into his home computer and phone to learn private information about him. Steven van Soeren worked as a product [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad