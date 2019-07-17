‘The Lion King’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Walt Disney Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Lion King.”

Ads placed for the remake had an estimated media value of $5.64 million through Sunday for 1,290 national ad airings on 42 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from July 8-14. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Disney prioritized spend across networks including ABC, Nick and NBC, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Big Brother” and MLB Baseball.

Just behind “The Lion King” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” which saw 919 national ad airings across 40 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.51 million.

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “Stuber” (EMV $4.02 million), Columbia Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” ($3.54 million) and Paramount Pictures’ “Crawl” ($2.55 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has the best iSpot Attention Index (142) in the ranking, getting 42% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).