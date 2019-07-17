×

‘The Lion King’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Lion King
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Walt Disney Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Lion King.”

Ads placed for the remake had an estimated media value of $5.64 million through Sunday for 1,290 national ad airings on 42 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from July 8-14. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Disney prioritized spend across networks including ABC, Nick and NBC, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Big Brother” and MLB Baseball.

Just behind “The Lion King” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” which saw 919 national ad airings across 40 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.51 million. 

Related

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “Stuber” (EMV $4.02 million), Columbia Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” ($3.54 million) and Paramount Pictures’ “Crawl” ($2.55 million) round out the chart. 

Notably, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has the best iSpot Attention Index (142) in the ranking, getting 42% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.64M – The Lion King

Impressions: 398,088,390
Attention Score: 92.21
Attention Index: 94
National Airings: 1,290
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: ABC, Nick
Creative Versions: 56
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $25.1M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 11/22/18

$5.51M – Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Impressions: 210,610,849
Attention Score: 93.24
Attention Index: 108
National Airings: 919
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 26
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.57M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 01/31/19

$4.02M – Stuber

Impressions: 314,113,592
Attention Score: 92.53
Attention Index: 98
National Airings: 2,157
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: ABC, FOX
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.85M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 06/07/19

$3.54M – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Impressions: 209,156,475
Attention Score: 95.75
Attention Index: 142
National Airings: 514
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: Discovery Channel, ABC
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.64M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 03/19/19

$2.55M – Crawl

Impressions: 230,003,445
Attention Score: 90.69
Attention Index: 79
National Airings: 1,148
Networks: 27
Most Spend On: Adult Swim, MTV
Creative Versions: 14
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.52M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 05/28/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 07/08/2019 and 07/14/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Hannah Brown Bachelorette Jesus Loves Me

    'The Bachelorette' On Her 'I Had Sex And Jesus Still Loves Me' Line

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

More Digital

  • The Lion King

    ‘The Lion King’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Walt Disney Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Lion King.” Ads placed for the remake had an estimated media value of $5.64 million through Sunday for 1,290 national ad airings on [...]

  • Apple Plans to Fund Podcast Exclusives:

    Apple Reportedly Plans to Fund Original Podcasts

    Apple has plans to open its checkbooks for podcasts that would be exclusive to its podcasting apps, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The investments would help the company defend its market leadership in an increasingly crowded field, and fend off competitors like Spotify, Pandora and Luminary. News of the plans sent Spotify’s stock down more than 3%; [...]

  • LiveXLive Names AOL and MTV Vet

    LiveXLive Names AOL and MTV Vet Dermot McCormack President

    Live entertainment digital media company LiveXLive Media today announced that AOL and MTV veteran Dermot McCormack has been named president of the company. According to the announcement, McCormack will lead the business and creative operations of LiveXLive, effective immediately. McCormack previously served as AOL’s Global President of Video and Studios, where he oversaw the video [...]

  • Recording Studio

    Cloud-Based Music Mastering Platform Landr Raises $26 Million

    Cloud-based music mastering and distribution platform Landr has raised a $26 million Series B round of funding. The new founding round was led by the Sony Innovation Fund, microphone manufacturer Shure, state-owned financing corporation Investissement Québec and Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Warner Music, Plus Eight Equity Partners, Slaight Communications, YUL Ventures and PEAK Capital Partners [...]

  • NBC News - Quibi

    NBC News to Produce Two Daily Shows for Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi

    NBC News has joined Quibi’s ambitious bid to build a mobile subscription TV service. NBCUniversal’s news division plans to build a custom set at 30 Rock where it will produce daily morning and evening newscasts, seven days per week, for Quibi, the well-funded mobile video startup from chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad