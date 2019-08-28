×
‘The Goldfinch’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

The Goldfinch trailer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “The Goldfinch.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $2.97 million through Sunday for 441 national ad airings on 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 19-25. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Warner Bros. prioritized spend across networks including ABC, CBS and NBC, and during programming such as “America’s Got Talent,” “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Just behind “The Goldfinch” in second place: Lionsgate’s “Angel Has Fallen,” which saw 779 national ad airings across 25 networks, with an estimated media value of $2.89 million. 

TV ad placements for Roadside Attractions’ “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (EMV: $2.85 million), Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “Ready or Not” ($2.6 million) and Warner Bros.’ “It Chapter Two” ($1.93 million) round out the chart. 

Notably, “It Chapter Two” has the best iSpot Attention Index (126) in the ranking, getting 26% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$2.97M – The Goldfinch

Impressions: 192,449,509
Attention Score: 95.62
Attention Index: 121
National Airings: 441
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: ABC, CBS
Creative Versions: 4
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $5.26M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 08/12/19

$2.89M – Angel Has Fallen

Impressions: 312,748,012
Attention Score: 94.33
Attention Index: 98
National Airings: 779
Networks: 25
Most Spend On: Univision, TBS
Creative Versions: 29
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.94M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 05/30/19

$2.85M – The Peanut Butter Falcon

Impressions: 300,323,238
Attention Score: 89.61
Attention Index: 54
National Airings: 1,012
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: HGTV, TNT
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $4.07M
Studio: Roadside Attractions
Started Airing: 08/03/19

$2.6M – Ready or Not

Impressions: 224,274,644
Attention Score: 95.38
Attention Index: 117
National Airings: 978
Networks: 24
Most Spend On: Adult Swim, MTV
Creative Versions: 25
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.97M
Studio: Fox Searchlight Pictures
Started Airing: 06/17/19

$1.93M – It Chapter Two

Impressions: 164,790,623
Attention Score: 95.90
Attention Index: 126
National Airings: 561
Networks: 47
Most Spend On: FOX, NBC
Creative Versions: 22
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $5.32M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 05/14/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 08/19/2019 and 08/25/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

