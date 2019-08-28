‘The Goldfinch’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “The Goldfinch.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $2.97 million through Sunday for 441 national ad airings on 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 19-25. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Warner Bros. prioritized spend across networks including ABC, CBS and NBC, and during programming such as “America’s Got Talent,” “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Just behind “The Goldfinch” in second place: Lionsgate’s “Angel Has Fallen,” which saw 779 national ad airings across 25 networks, with an estimated media value of $2.89 million.

TV ad placements for Roadside Attractions’ “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (EMV: $2.85 million), Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “Ready or Not” ($2.6 million) and Warner Bros.’ “It Chapter Two” ($1.93 million) round out the chart.

Related 'It: Chapter Two': Andy Muschietti and Jessica Chastain Explain Brutal Hate Crime in Opening Scene Box Office: Can Fall Films Like 'It: Chapter Two' Make Up for Summer Shortfall?

Notably, “It Chapter Two” has the best iSpot Attention Index (126) in the ranking, getting 26% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend Data provided by iSpot.tv $2.97M – The Goldfinch Impressions: 192,449,509 Attention Score: 95.62 Attention Index: 121 National Airings: 441 Networks: 38 Most Spend On: ABC, CBS Creative Versions: 4 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $5.26M Studio: Warner Bros. Started Airing: 08/12/19 $2.89M – Angel Has Fallen Impressions: 312,748,012 Attention Score: 94.33 Attention Index: 98 National Airings: 779 Networks: 25 Most Spend On: Univision, TBS Creative Versions: 29 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.94M Studio: Lionsgate Started Airing: 05/30/19 $2.85M – The Peanut Butter Falcon Impressions: 300,323,238 Attention Score: 89.61 Attention Index: 54 National Airings: 1,012 Networks: 30 Most Spend On: HGTV, TNT Creative Versions: 9 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $4.07M Studio: Roadside Attractions Started Airing: 08/03/19 $2.6M – Ready or Not Impressions: 224,274,644 Attention Score: 95.38 Attention Index: 117 National Airings: 978 Networks: 24 Most Spend On: Adult Swim, MTV Creative Versions: 25 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.97M Studio: Fox Searchlight Pictures Started Airing: 06/17/19 $1.93M – It Chapter Two Impressions: 164,790,623 Attention Score: 95.90 Attention Index: 126 National Airings: 561 Networks: 47 Most Spend On: FOX, NBC Creative Versions: 22 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $5.32M Studio: Warner Bros. Started Airing: 05/14/19 1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 08/19/2019 and 08/25/2019. * TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot. * Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV. * Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average. Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.