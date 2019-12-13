×
How to Watch the 2019 Game Awards

Variety Staff

The Game Awards
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Game Awards

The Game Awards will be taking place on Thursday night and, fittingly, there are plenty of ways to stream the event online.

The whole show will be streaming live starting at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on The Game AwardsYouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch pages. Additionally, for the first time ever, fans in India can watch on MTV India, as well as platforms including Viacom’s VOOT, Reliance’s JioTV and MX Player. Other distribution partners include Steam, Mixer, MLG, Caffeine, PlayStation, IGN, GameSpot and Pluto TV.

Streaming isn't the only option for the ceremony, however. Cinemark Theatres is hosting a special event in 53 of its location which will host a simulcast of The Game Awards along with early screenings of "Jumanji: The Next Level" (participating theaters can be found here).

Another option outside of standard streaming: virtual reality. The Game Awards will stream through Oculus Venues, an application that allows for interactive elements during live events via the VR headset.

In addition to honoring the best games of the year and dropping news, the show will feature performances from Green Day, Chvrches, Grimes and The Game Awards Orchestra. Presenters include Stephen Curry, "The Walking Dead" and "Death Stranding" star Norman Reedus, "Westworld" co-creator Jonathan Nolan, Kid Cudi, Ikumi Nakamura, Reggie Fils-Aime, Phil Spencer and Ashly Burch.

"Control," "Death Stranding," "Resident Evil 2," "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice," "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" and "The Outer Worlds" will compete for the game of the year prize, which was won by "God of War" last year.

