×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Clearing’ Podcast Set for TV Adaptation by Chernin Entertainment, WRPCO

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Gimlet Media

True crime podcast “The Clearing” is set to be adapted as a TV series by Chernin Entertainment and Weimaraner Republic Pictures.

The scripted series will revolve around the life of April Balascio, whose story is the focus of the “The Clearing” podcast. Balascio was 40 in 2009 when she reached out to detectives to Ohio to discuss her suspicion that her father, Edward Wayne Edwards, had committed a double murder when she was 11 years old. Balascio’s revelation set off an investigation that led to her father’s confession to several murders.

The series will examine the impact of Edwards’ crimes on his family and how Balascio’s life changed after she turned him in to law enforcement. The story took another unusual turn when a retired detective began to try to connect Edwards to other notorious unsolved murders including the 1996 death of JonBenet Ramsey.

The “Clearing” series adaptation will be produced by Weimaraner Republic Pictures (WRPCO), Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Chernin Entertainment has a first-look deal with WRPCO. Lynn Harris and Matti Leshem are principles at WRPCO, which produced the 2016 Blake Lively starrer “The Shallows.”

“We are really gratified that April has entrusted us to help tell her thrilling and brave story, and equally excited to team with Lynn and Matti under their WRPCO banner to bring ‘The Clearing to a new platform and audience,” said Jenno Topping, president of film and TV at Chernin Entertainment. “WRPCO, David Ready, myself and the rest of our group have a similar ethos and creative enthusiasm about pushing the boundaries of storytelling. This is just the first and we look forward to more.”

Hosted by Josh Dean, “The Clearing” podcast was produced by Pineapple Street Studios and Gimlet Media.

More TV

  • 'The Clearing' Podcast Set for TV

    'The Clearing' Podcast Set for TV Adaptation by Chernin Entertainment, WRPCO

    True crime podcast “The Clearing” is set to be adapted as a TV series by Chernin Entertainment and Weimaraner Republic Pictures. The scripted series will revolve around the life of April Balascio, whose story is the focus of the “The Clearing” podcast. Balascio was 40 in 2009 when she reached out to detectives to Ohio [...]

  • HBO Max Developing Julie Plec-Produced Drama

    HBO Max Developing Julie Plec-Produced Drama Based on 'Beach Lane'

    Soon-to-launch streamer HBO Max continues to work to bulk up its originals content library. The WarnerMedia-owned direct-to-consumer platform has set a script development deal for “The Beach,” a one-hour drama based on the book “Beach Lane,” by New York Times bestselling author Melissa de la Cruz. Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith are writing and executive [...]

  • Showtime Survival Drama 'Yellowjackets' Adds Four

    Showtime Survival Drama 'Yellowjackets' Casts Four (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showtime’s survival drama pilot “Yellowjackets” has added four more players to its cast. Ava Allan (“Pretty Little Liars”), Courtney Eaton (“Line of Duty”) Briana Venskus (“Sorry for Your Loss”), and Liv Hewson (“Bombshell”), will all play recurring roles in the pilot, alongside series regulars Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy [...]

  • Chris Albrecht

    Chris Albrecht Teams With Legendary for International TV Production Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

    Former HBO and Starz chief Chris Albrecht is teaming with Legendary on a venture designed to produce and finance TV series for the international market. The deal calls for Legendary and Albrecht to form a new, still-unnamed entity that will operate separately from Legendary TV but still have access to Legendary’s production infrastructure and administrative [...]

  • SOUNDTRACK Netflix

    'Soundtrack' on Netflix: TV Review

    Netflix’s new musical drama “Soundtrack,” from “Smash” executive producer Joshua Safran, is a deeply frustrating entry to the genre. Originally pitched as “Mixtape” for broadcast network TV, “Soundtrack” uses a vague framework of “Love songs are good” to have its characters lip-sync existing songs — by artists ranging from Demi Lovato to Joni Mitchell —at [...]

  • SOUNDTRACK

    'Soundtrack' Boss on Lip-Synching, Being Influenced by 'Smash,' Casting on 'Faith'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Soundtrack,” streaming now on Netflix. Veteran television writer and producer Joshua Safran says music is actually his “No. 1 passion.” Having grown up playing music well before he studied film and television, Safran has had a longtime love of musicals. He was able to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad