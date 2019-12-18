‘The Clearing’ Podcast Set for TV Adaptation by Chernin Entertainment, WRPCO

True crime podcast “The Clearing” is set to be adapted as a TV series by Chernin Entertainment and Weimaraner Republic Pictures.

The scripted series will revolve around the life of April Balascio, whose story is the focus of the “The Clearing” podcast. Balascio was 40 in 2009 when she reached out to detectives to Ohio to discuss her suspicion that her father, Edward Wayne Edwards, had committed a double murder when she was 11 years old. Balascio’s revelation set off an investigation that led to her father’s confession to several murders.

The series will examine the impact of Edwards’ crimes on his family and how Balascio’s life changed after she turned him in to law enforcement. The story took another unusual turn when a retired detective began to try to connect Edwards to other notorious unsolved murders including the 1996 death of JonBenet Ramsey.

The “Clearing” series adaptation will be produced by Weimaraner Republic Pictures (WRPCO), Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Chernin Entertainment has a first-look deal with WRPCO. Lynn Harris and Matti Leshem are principles at WRPCO, which produced the 2016 Blake Lively starrer “The Shallows.”

“We are really gratified that April has entrusted us to help tell her thrilling and brave story, and equally excited to team with Lynn and Matti under their WRPCO banner to bring ‘The Clearing‘ to a new platform and audience,” said Jenno Topping, president of film and TV at Chernin Entertainment. “WRPCO, David Ready, myself and the rest of our group have a similar ethos and creative enthusiasm about pushing the boundaries of storytelling. This is just the first and we look forward to more.”

Hosted by Josh Dean, “The Clearing” podcast was produced by Pineapple Street Studios and Gimlet Media.