×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Baller Alert Show’ Heads to iHeartPodcast Network (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Baller Alert
CREDIT: iHeartMedia

“The Baller Alert Show” is headed to iHeartMedia’s iHeartPodcast Network. The pop-culture podcast will air weekly on Mondays, discussing and dissecting entertainment news, opinion and gossip. Closing in on 90 episodes, “The Baller Alert Show” podcast is hosted by Kenny Burns, dubbed the “lifestyle specialist”; Su Solo, an entrepreneur, influencer and brand ambassador; and Ferrari Simmons, a broadcasting personality heard on Atlanta’s 94.5 The Streetz.

Said Burns in announcing the deal: “After years of generating millions of online impressions weekly and being the go-to source for 24 hours news on pop culture and community news events we feel it’s time to take the Baller Alert brand to new heights with iHeartRadio,” a. “The Baller Alert Show’ aims to be the No.1 trusted pop culture news source by delivering accurate and timely news stories on the topics we love while extending the conversation beyond social media! You can’t escape the crazy world we live in so we will definitely embrace the ever-changing entertainment element while incorporating a real balance between everyday issues that will make our listeners laugh, cry and ultimately evolve.”

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with iHeartMedia on this project and I’m extremely confident that this will be something new, fun and thoughtful for our expanding audience,” added Robin Lyon, CEO of Baller Alert Inc.

The Miami-based Baller Alert enterprise was founded in 2008 and boasts an online portal, smartphone app and YouTube channel with a combined reach of more than 200 million impressions a week, according to the company. Baller Alert TV is also part of the portfolio. The subscription service produces original, scripted programming.

More Digital

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Eases Restrictions on 'Simulated' Violence in Gaming Content

    YouTube announced a change to its content guidelines that will be more permissive in allowing depictions of violence in video-game content — as long as it’s not the sole focus of a video. Starting on Dec. 2, YouTube said, scripted or simulated violent content found in video games will be treated the same as scripted [...]

  • Baller Alert

    'The Baller Alert Show' Heads to iHeartPodcast Network (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Baller Alert Show” is headed to iHeartMedia’s iHeartPodcast Network. The pop-culture podcast will air weekly on Mondays, discussing and dissecting entertainment news, opinion and gossip. Closing in on 90 episodes, “The Baller Alert Show” podcast is hosted by Kenny Burns, dubbed the “lifestyle specialist”; Su Solo, an entrepreneur, influencer and brand ambassador; and Ferrari [...]

  • Disney’s Frozen 2 and Laika’s Missing

    'Frozen 2,' 'Missing Link' Lead 47th Annie Award Nominations

    Disney’s “Frozen 2” and Laika’s “Missing Link” led the 47th Annie Award nominations Dec. 2 with eight each and will battle it out for best animated feature along with DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Netflix’s “Klaus” and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” when the ceremony is held on Jan. 25 at [...]

  • Disney Plus user interface home screen

    Cyber Monday Deal: Disney Plus Offering $10 Off Annual Subscription

    Disney is getting into the Cyber Monday deals swing with a special, limited-time offer: You can get the Disney Plus streaming service for $59.99 per year — a $10 discount off the regular $69.99 annual price. The Disney Plus discounted offer for the 12-month plan is available only to customers in the U.S. and Puerto [...]

  • Tech Journalist Laurie Segall Launches Dot

    Tech Journalist Laurie Segall Launches Dot Dot Dot Content Studio

    Laurie Segall spent years at CNN examining the rise of Big Tech. Now she hopes to help people inundated by everything digital to feel a little more flesh and blood. The journalist, who covered tech start-ups and Silicon Valley while at the news outlet, is launching her own production company, Dot Dot Dot, with colleague [...]

  • Olivia Jade Giannulli

    Lori Loughlin's Daughter Returns to YouTube Following College Admissions Scandal

    Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli has returned to YouTube after taking a monthslong hiatus following the college admissions scandal, known as Operation Varsity Blues. Giannulli, who has 1.93 million subscribers on YouTube, posted a two-minute video titled “hi again” Sunday explaining her return. “Obviously I’ve been gone for a really long time and as [...]

  • Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

    Facebook Complies as Singapore Government Begins Using Anti-Fake News Law

    Facebook said on Saturday that it had complied with a Singapore government directive issued under the country’s recently enacted “fake news law.” Underneath a posting by the States Times Review, a third party publishing company, the social media giant added a written disclaimer. “(Facebook) is legally required to tell you that the Singapore government says [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad