×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Addams Family,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Top Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Terminator: Dark Fate Gabriel Luna
CREDIT: INDUSTRIAL LIGHT & MAGIC

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, MGM claims the top spot in spending with “The Addams Family.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.38 million through Sunday for 1,728 national ad airings on 40 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Oct. 7-13. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) MGM prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Fox and CBS, and during programming such as “This Is Us,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Family Guy.”

Just behind “The Addams Family” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Terminator: Dark Fate,” which saw 307 national ad airings across 33 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.95 million. 

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (EMV: $5.51 million), Paramount’s “Gemini Man” ($5.41 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Zombieland: Double Tap” ($4.83 million) round out the chart.  

Notably, “Zombieland: Double Tap” has the best iSpot Attention Index (128) in the ranking, getting 28% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.38M – The Addams Family

Impressions: 523,678,374
Attention Score: 93.55
Attention Index: 92
National Airings: 1,728
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 29
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $27.15M
Studio: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Started Airing: 09/09/19

$5.95M – Terminator: Dark Fate

Impressions: 175,460,381
Attention Score: 95.54
Attention Index: 125
National Airings: 307
Networks: 33
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 4
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.57M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 05/30/19

$5.51M – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Impressions: 412,406,988
Attention Score: 95.27
Attention Index: 120
National Airings: 927
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 48
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.06M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 05/14/19

$5.41M – Gemini Man

Impressions: 403,370,844
Attention Score: 93.01
Attention Index: 85
National Airings: 1,161
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 37
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $26.27M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 09/15/19

$4.83M – Zombieland: Double Tap

Impressions: 266,845,612
Attention Score: 95.75
Attention Index: 128
National Airings: 683
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: FOX, ESPN
Creative Versions: 26
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.89M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 08/27/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 10/07/2019 and 10/13/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Will Arnett

    Quibi Picks Up Animated Daily Horoscope Series From Will Arnett and ATTN:

    When Quibi launches next spring, it will have a daily adult-animation horoscope show from Will Arnett and digital media company ATTN:, starring 12 colorful animals representing the different signs of the zodiac. “Your Daily Horoscope” is part of the mobile TV service’s Daily Essentials news and lifestyle programming. The show was created by ATTN: and [...]

  • Motiv: Max ConzeFoto: © ProSiebenSat.1/Martin SaumweberDieses

    ProSiebenSat.1 Boss Max Conze Unfazed by the Invasion of the Digital Streaming Giants

    Max Conze, CEO of German broadcast company ProSiebenSat.1 since June last year, appeared relatively relaxed about the prospect of the coming invasion of new subscription streaming players like Disney Plus into his territory when speaking to journalists at TV market and conference Mipcom in Cannes Tuesday. “Disney will not lock away all their content,” he [...]

  • Illustration of the video streaming company

    Netflix Q3 Preview: The Calm Before the Streaming-Wars Storm?

    Wall Street is expecting Netflix to hit or slightly beat subscriber and financial targets when it reports third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday after market close. But then what? Debate among analysts continues to rage about what will happen to Netflix’s market-leading position once it’s facing big new rivals in Disney Plus and Apple TV [...]

  • countdown

    Apple Takes Down Viral 'Countdown' Horror App, STX Brings It to Android Instead

    An app that can predict the date and time of your death may have been too much for Apple to stomach: The iPhone maker removed a viral app inspired by the upcoming horror movie “Countdown” a few days ago, putting an end to its meteoric rise. Before its removal, “Countdown” had surpassed TikTok, YouTube and [...]

  • daydream view

    Google Ships Pixel 4 Without Daydream VR Support, Stops Selling Daydream Viewer

    Google is effectively phasing out its Daydream virtual reality (VR) platform: The company’s latest flagship Pixel 4 flagship phone, which Google unveiled at a press event in New York Tuesday, won’t support Google’s Daydream mobile VR platform anymore, a spokesperson confirmed to Variety. The company will also stop selling the Daydream viewer, but continue to [...]

  • Google Wifi

    The New Google Wifi Ships in Three Colors Because Good-Looking Routers Work Better

    When Google revamped its Wifi router product, it extended the devices reach and doubled their speed, while also adding a full-blown smart speaker with Google Assistant. But the company paid just as much attention to Google Wifi’s design, down to the decision to ship the product in three colors. The surprising reason for this: Google [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad