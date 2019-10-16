‘The Addams Family,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Top Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, MGM claims the top spot in spending with “The Addams Family.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.38 million through Sunday for 1,728 national ad airings on 40 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Oct. 7-13. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) MGM prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Fox and CBS, and during programming such as “This Is Us,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Family Guy.”

Just behind “The Addams Family” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Terminator: Dark Fate,” which saw 307 national ad airings across 33 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.95 million.

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (EMV: $5.51 million), Paramount’s “Gemini Man” ($5.41 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Zombieland: Double Tap” ($4.83 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Zombieland: Double Tap” has the best iSpot Attention Index (128) in the ranking, getting 28% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend Data provided by iSpot.tv $6.38M – The Addams Family Impressions: 523,678,374 Attention Score: 93.55 Attention Index: 92 National Airings: 1,728 Networks: 40 Most Spend On: NBC, FOX Creative Versions: 29 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $27.15M Studio: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Started Airing: 09/09/19 $5.95M – Terminator: Dark Fate Impressions: 175,460,381 Attention Score: 95.54 Attention Index: 125 National Airings: 307 Networks: 33 Most Spend On: NBC, FOX Creative Versions: 4 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.57M Studio: Paramount Pictures Started Airing: 05/30/19 $5.51M – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Impressions: 412,406,988 Attention Score: 95.27 Attention Index: 120 National Airings: 927 Networks: 34 Most Spend On: NBC, ABC Creative Versions: 48 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.06M Studio: Walt Disney Pictures Started Airing: 05/14/19 $5.41M – Gemini Man Impressions: 403,370,844 Attention Score: 93.01 Attention Index: 85 National Airings: 1,161 Networks: 37 Most Spend On: NBC, FOX Creative Versions: 37 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $26.27M Studio: Paramount Pictures Started Airing: 09/15/19 $4.83M – Zombieland: Double Tap Impressions: 266,845,612 Attention Score: 95.75 Attention Index: 128 National Airings: 683 Networks: 31 Most Spend On: FOX, ESPN Creative Versions: 26 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.89M Studio: Columbia Pictures Started Airing: 08/27/19 1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 10/07/2019 and 10/13/2019. * TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot. * Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV. * Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.